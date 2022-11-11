 Skip to Content
How to Watch USC Upstate vs. Duke Game Live Online on November 11, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

Jason Gurwin

On Friday, November 11, 2022 at 6:30 PM EST, the #7 Duke Blue Devils face the USC Upstate Spartans. The game is airing exclusively on ACC Network, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Duke Blue Devils vs. USC Upstate Spartans

The Duke vs. USC Upstate game will be streaming on ACC Network, which is available with a Subscription to Sling TV (50% OFF). You can also stream ACC Network on DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

Can you stream Duke vs. USC Upstate on Sling TV?

You can watch the Duke vs. USC Upstate game on ACC Network with Sling TV's Orange Plan + Sports Extra. You can get 50% OFF your First Month for a limited time. You will also be able to stream ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, ESPNU, Longhorn Network, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Duke vs. USC Upstate on DIRECTV STREAM?

You can watch the Duke vs. USC Upstate game on ACC Network with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM + $10 OFF Your First 3 Months of Choice Plan. You will also be able to stream Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Duke vs. USC Upstate on fuboTV?

You can watch the Duke vs. USC Upstate game on ACC Network with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You will also be able to stream Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Duke vs. USC Upstate on Hulu Live TV?

You can watch the Duke vs. USC Upstate game on ACC Network with a subscription to Hulu + Live TV, which includes The Disney Bundle at no extra charge. You will also be able to stream ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Duke vs. USC Upstate on YouTube TV?

You can watch the Duke vs. USC Upstate game on ACC Network with YouTube TV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Duke vs. USC Upstate on ESPN+?

Unfortunately, ESPN+ doesn’t offer ACC Network so you won’t be able to stream the Duke vs. USC Upstate game.

All Live TV Streaming Services

Sling TV

Price: $40

Add-on: $11 Sports Extra
Includes: ACC Network

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $89.99
Includes: ACC Network + 35 Top Cable Channels

fuboTV

Price: $69.99
Includes: ACC Network + 27 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $69.99
Includes: ACC Network + 32 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: ACC Network + 32 Top Cable Channels

USC Upstate vs. Duke Game Preview: No. 7 Duke Blue Devils welcome the South Carolina Upstate Spartans on Friday

South Carolina Upstate Spartans (1-0) at Duke Blue Devils (1-0)

Durham, North Carolina; Friday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The No. 7 Duke Blue Devils host the South Carolina Upstate Spartans.

Duke finished 32-7 overall last season while going 15-3 at home. The Blue Devils averaged 13.1 points off of turnovers, 11.9 second chance points and 16.7 bench points last season.

South Carolina Upstate finished 8-9 on the road and 15-17 overall a season ago. The Spartans averaged 6.3 steals, 3.3 blocks and 12.1 turnovers per game last season.

