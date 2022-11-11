How to Watch USC Upstate vs. Duke Game Live Online on November 11, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Friday, November 11, 2022 at 6:30 PM EST, the #7 Duke Blue Devils face the USC Upstate Spartans. The game is airing exclusively on ACC Network, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Duke Blue Devils vs. USC Upstate Spartans

The Duke vs. USC Upstate game will be streaming on ACC Network

All Live TV Streaming Services

USC Upstate vs. Duke Game Preview: No. 7 Duke Blue Devils welcome the South Carolina Upstate Spartans on Friday

South Carolina Upstate Spartans (1-0) at Duke Blue Devils (1-0)

Durham, North Carolina; Friday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The No. 7 Duke Blue Devils host the South Carolina Upstate Spartans.

Duke finished 32-7 overall last season while going 15-3 at home. The Blue Devils averaged 13.1 points off of turnovers, 11.9 second chance points and 16.7 bench points last season.

South Carolina Upstate finished 8-9 on the road and 15-17 overall a season ago. The Spartans averaged 6.3 steals, 3.3 blocks and 12.1 turnovers per game last season.