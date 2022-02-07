 Skip to Content
How to Watch Virginia vs. Duke Game Live Online on February 7, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

Jason Gurwin

On Monday, February 7, 2022 at 7:00 PM EST, the #9 Duke Blue Devils face the Virginia Cavaliers from Cameron Indoor Stadium. The game is airing exclusively on ESPN, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Duke Blue Devils vs. Virginia Cavaliers

The Duke vs. Virginia game will be streaming on ESPN, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream ESPN on Sling TV, Hulu Live TV, DIRECTV STREAM, and YouTube TV.

Can you stream Duke vs. Virginia on fuboTV?

You can watch the Duke vs. Virginia game on ESPN with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Duke vs. Virginia on Sling TV?

You can watch the Duke vs. Virginia game on ESPN with Sling TV. For a limited time, you can get a 3-Day Free Trial. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, ESPNU, Longhorn Network, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Duke vs. Virginia on Hulu Live TV?

You can watch the Duke vs. Virginia game on ESPN with a subscription to Hulu + Live TV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Duke vs. Virginia on DIRECTV STREAM?

You can watch the Duke vs. Virginia game on ESPN with DIRECTV STREAM. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Duke vs. Virginia on YouTube TV?

You can watch the Duke vs. Virginia game on ESPN with YouTube TV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Duke vs. Virginia on Paramount Plus?

Unfortunately, Paramount Plus doesn’t offer ESPN so you won’t be able to stream the Duke vs. Virginia game.

Can you stream Duke vs. Virginia on ESPN+?

Unfortunately, ESPN+ doesn’t offer ESPN so you won’t be able to stream the Duke vs. Virginia game.

All Live TV Streaming Options

fuboTV

Price: $64.99
Includes: ESPN + 26 Top Cable Channels

Sling TV

Price: $35
Includes: ESPN + 15 Top Cable Channels

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $69.99
Includes: ESPN + 33 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $69.99
Includes: ESPN + 31 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: ESPN + 31 Top Cable Channels

Virginia vs. Duke Game Preview: Griffin leads No. 9 Duke against Virginia after 27-point outing

Virginia Cavaliers (13-9, 8-5 ACC) at Duke Blue Devils (18-3, 9-2 ACC)

Durham, North Carolina; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 9 Duke takes on the Virginia Cavaliers after AJ Griffin scored 27 points in Duke’s 87-67 victory against the North Carolina Tar Heels.

The Blue Devils are 13-1 in home games. Duke leads the ACC with 38.6 points in the paint led by Mark Williams averaging 8.4.

The Cavaliers are 8-5 in ACC play. Virginia leads the ACC allowing just 59.6 points per game while holding opponents to 41.9% shooting.

The Blue Devils and Cavaliers meet Monday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Griffin is shooting 50.0% from beyond the arc with 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Blue Devils, while averaging nine points. Paolo Banchero is averaging 11.7 points and 6.3 rebounds over the last 10 games for Duke.

Jayden Gardner is scoring 14.5 points per game and averaging 6.8 rebounds for the Cavaliers. Armaan Franklin is averaging 8.5 points and 2.1 rebounds over the last 10 games for Virginia.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Devils: 8-2, averaging 75.3 points, 38.1 rebounds, 17.5 assists, 5.1 steals and 5.5 blocks per game while shooting 47.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.2 points per game.

Cavaliers: 6-4, averaging 63.8 points, 27.5 rebounds, 15.1 assists, 6.5 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.6 points.

