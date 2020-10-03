How to Watch Duke vs. Virginia Tech on ACC Network for Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, iOS, & Android

On Saturday, October 3, 2020 at 4:00 PM EDT, the Duke Blue Devils face the Virginia Tech Hokies from Brooks Field at Wallace Wade Stadium in Durham, NC. The game is airing exclusively on ACC Network, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Duke Blue Devils vs. Virginia Tech Hokies

You can stream this game without cable with a Live TV Streaming Service like fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, Sling TV, YouTube TV, and AT&T TV NOW. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.