How to Watch ‘Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves’ for Free on Apple TV, Fire TV, Roku & Mobile
Gather your party, and make sure everyone has their D-20! “Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves” is headed to Paramount+ on Tuesday, May 16, just one day later than The Streamable predicted it would be available. In the film, a charming rogue sets out on an epic quest, but when he runs afoul of the wrong people…well, you can see for yourself what happens next! You can watch with a 7-Day Free Trial of Paramount Plus.
About 'Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves'
Chris Pine stars in the movie as Edgin Darvis, a role many say he was born to play. Darvis is a charming, charismatic bard who ends up imprisoned after a heist goes wrong. After his escape, he gathers together a quixotic band of adventurers, including barbarian Holga Kilgore (Michelle Rodriguez), sorcerer Simon Aumar (Justice Smith), paladin Xenk Yendar (Regé-Jean Page), and Doric the druid (Sophia Lillis) to help reunite him with his daughter.
But the quest soon goes awry when the party runs afoul of the wrong people. The worst offender is Edgin’s old associate Forge Fitzwilliam (Hugh Grant), a dastardly rogue with a winning smile. Will they be able to defeat their enemies and fulfill their quest, or is it back to the graveyard for this party?
Can you watch 'Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves' for free?
Paramount Plus offers a 7-Day Free Trial. With your free trial, you can watch ‘Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves’ on Paramount Plus.
What devices can you use to stream 'Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves'?
You can watch Paramount Plus using Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, PlayStation, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.
