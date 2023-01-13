How to Watch Duplass Brothers’ Movie ‘The Drop’ for Free on Apple TV, Fire TV, Roku & Mobile

This week, executive producers The Duplass Brothers (Mark and Jay Duplass) bring Hulu subscribers a new film filled with dark humor. “ The Drop ” follows a group of friends who head to a tropical destination for one of their weddings. It all takes a turn for the worse when Lex drops her bestie’s baby, setting off her own plans for parenthood. Check out the quirky, hilarious flick, “The Drop,” when it lands on Hulu on Friday, Jan. 13. You can watch The Drop with a 30-Day Free Trial of Hulu .

About Duplass Brothers' Movie 'The Drop'

In “The Drop,” Lex and her husband Mani are preparing to start their own family and think this destination wedding trip is the perfect place to begin trying. Their marriage is put to the test and their plans are officially on hold when Lex drops her friend’s baby on the ground. Luckily, the baby is okay, but Lex and Mani’s future is seemingly not.

On this vacay, which was meant to be a fun wedding and getaway, chaos ensues among the friends, and old wounds resurface as a result of Lex’s accident. Can Mani, Lex, and their friends navigate all of the issues that arise after she drops the infant?

The dark new comedy stars Jermaine Fowler, Anna Konkle, Jillian Bell, Utkarsh Ambudkar, Robin Thede, Aparna Nancherla, Joshua Leonard, Jennifer Lafleur, and Elisha Henig.

Can you watch Duplass Brothers' Movie 'The Drop' for free?

Yes, Hulu offers a 30-Day Free Trial. With your free trial, you can watch The Drop on Hulu.

Can you watch Duplass Brothers' Movie 'The Drop' offline?

Like most of the Hulu catalog, you can download The Drop and watch offline with your linked devices.

What devices can you use to stream Duplass Brothers' Movie 'The Drop'?

You can watch The Drop on Hulu using Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, Xbox, Nintendo, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.

Duplass Brothers' Movie 'The Drop' Trailer