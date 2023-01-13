 Skip to Content
How to Watch Duplass Brothers’ Movie ‘The Drop’ for Free on Apple TV, Fire TV, Roku & Mobile

Aubrey Chorpenning

This week, executive producers The Duplass Brothers (Mark and Jay Duplass) bring Hulu subscribers a new film filled with dark humor. “The Drop” follows a group of friends who head to a tropical destination for one of their weddings. It all takes a turn for the worse when Lex drops her bestie’s baby, setting off her own plans for parenthood. Check out the quirky, hilarious flick, “The Drop,” when it lands on Hulu on Friday, Jan. 13. You can watch The Drop with a 30-Day Free Trial of Hulu.

How to Watch Duplass Brothers' Movie 'The Drop'

About Duplass Brothers' Movie 'The Drop'

In “The Drop,” Lex and her husband Mani are preparing to start their own family and think this destination wedding trip is the perfect place to begin trying. Their marriage is put to the test and their plans are officially on hold when Lex drops her friend’s baby on the ground. Luckily, the baby is okay, but Lex and Mani’s future is seemingly not.

On this vacay, which was meant to be a fun wedding and getaway, chaos ensues among the friends, and old wounds resurface as a result of Lex’s accident. Can Mani, Lex, and their friends navigate all of the issues that arise after she drops the infant?

The dark new comedy stars Jermaine Fowler, Anna Konkle, Jillian Bell, Utkarsh Ambudkar, Robin Thede, Aparna Nancherla, Joshua Leonard, Jennifer Lafleur, and Elisha Henig.

Can you watch Duplass Brothers' Movie 'The Drop' for free?

Yes, Hulu offers a 30-Day Free Trial. With your free trial, you can watch The Drop on Hulu.

Can you watch Duplass Brothers' Movie 'The Drop' offline?

Like most of the Hulu catalog, you can download The Drop and watch offline with your linked devices.

What devices can you use to stream Duplass Brothers' Movie 'The Drop'?

You can watch The Drop on Hulu using Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, Xbox, Nintendo, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.

Duplass Brothers' Movie 'The Drop' Trailer

  30-Day Trial
    hulu.com

    Hulu

    Hulu is a video streaming service that gives access to thousands of full seasons of exclusive series, hit movies, kids shows, and Hulu Originals like The Handmaid's Tale.

    It offers a good selection of current TV shows and its ad-supported tier is cheaper than both Netflix and Amazon Prime Video. You will be able to watch most shows from networks like ABC and Fox, and cable channels like FXX, FXM, HGTV, and more.

    The service has a Limited Commercials plan for $7.99 a month, or you can upgrade to their No Ads plan for $14.99 a month. For $69.99 a month, you can get Hulu Live TV from major cable channels, live locals and regional sports networks.

    30-Day Trial
    $7.99+ / month
    hulu.com

  • The Drop

    June 11, 2022

    In this clever cringe comedy, a seemingly happy married couple confronts a test of their marriage when one of them drops a baby while at a destination wedding at a tropical island.

