How to Watch “E:60” Special ‘The Survivor’ for Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV and Mobile

Stephen Silver

Fifty years ago in 1972, 11 members of Israel’s Olympic team were massacred by the terrorist group Black September during the Munich Olympics. Only a single member of the Israeli team survived the attack, a Holocaust survivor named Shaul Ladany. His story is the focus of “The Survivor,” a new documentary coming to ESPN, as part of the “E:60” series. The show debuts on Tuesday, Sept. 20 at 7:30 p.m. ET and you can watch it with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

How to Watch “The Survivor”

The special will also be available to stream on ESPN+.

About “E:60” Special “The Survivor”

The documentary tells the story of Shaul Ladany, a race walker who not only survived the Munich attack, but also the Holocaust and the German bombing of his home during World War II. Now 86 years old, Ladany tells his story in the film, where he reflects on all that he has survived.

ESPN reporter Jeremy Schaap traveled to Germany and Israel to interview Ladany. Other interview subjects in “The survivor” include Israeli Olympian Zelig Shtroch, journalist Shlomo Levy, and Ambassador Deborah Lipstadt, the antisemitism expert and current Special Envoy to Monitor and Combat Antisemitism.

How to Stream “The Survivor” on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, Android, and iOS

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Six of these providers allow you to watch “The Survivor” using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. You can stream it with DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Sling TV, Hulu Live TV, ESPN+, and YouTube TV.

Trailer for "E60" episode "The Survivor"

