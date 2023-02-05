How to Watch E! Live from the Red Carpet: The 2023 Grammy Awards Live Online Without Cable

One of the biggest nights in awards show season is officially here! This weekend, before all of the 2023 Grammys festivities begin, you can tune in to E! Live from the Red Carpet: The 2023 Grammy Awards to see all of the best fashion and catch up with the evening’s most anticipated nominees, performers, presenters, and guests. E! Live from the Red Carpet begins on Sunday, Feb. 5 at 7 p.m. You can watch E! with a subscription to Sling TV . You can also watch with DIRECTV STREAM , fuboTV , Hulu Live TV , or YouTube TV .

About E! Live from the Red Carpet: The 2023 Grammy Awards

Of course, the red carpet is a significant part of any awards show. While waiting for the main event to begin, you can enjoy watching the best-dressed stars make their debut at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.

Last year’s E! Live from the Red Carpet host, Laverne Cox, is back for the big event. Joining her is TV personality Bobby Bones. As all of the big-name celebrities and rising stars arrive at the 2023 Grammy Awards, Cox and Bones will be prepared to greet them. As the nominees make their way inside, the hosts will chat with them about the upcoming awards show and check out their fabulous fashion choices.

While watching all of the nominees and presenters roll up to the event, viewers will also hear from Live From E! panelists Zanna Roberts Rassi and Naz Perez, who are experts on all things pop culture and fashion.

After E! Live from the Red Carpet, head over to Paramount+ as Trevor Noah takes the mic and the main event begins.

Can you watch E! Live from the Red Carpet: The 2023 Grammy Awards for free?

Sling TV does not offer a free trial, but you can watch E! as part of your subscription at no extra charge.

You can watch E! Live from the Red Carpet: The 2023 Grammy Awards with a free trial of DIRECTV STREAM or fuboTV.

What devices can you use to stream E! Live from the Red Carpet: The 2023 Grammy Awards?

You can watch E! on Sling TV using Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.

