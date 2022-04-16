How to Watch Easter Sunday Mass from the Vatican Live for Free without Cable

On the holiest day of the year for Christians, there might not be a better way for Catholics to start their morning than by tuning into the official Vatican Easter Sunday mass performed by Pope Francis live from the Holy See. You can watch the Pontiff celebrate the resurrection of Jesus on Sunday, April 17 at 5 a.m. ET on the Vatican's website or the Vatican News YouTube Channel.

How to Watch The Vatican’s Easter Mass

When: Easter Sunday, April 17 at 5 a.m. ET

Easter Sunday, April 17 at 5 a.m. ET Streaming: Vatican's website or Vatican News YouTube Channel

About the Vatican’s East Sunday Mass

For the first time since before the pandemic, the Holy Father will be celebrating Easter mass at St. Peter’s Square with a full complement of congregants. The mass will take place at 5 a.m. ET, which is 11 a.m. local time.

As Pope Francis has been discussing the ongoing violence in Ukraine throughout his Holy Week addresses, the mass will include acknowledgments to the suffering being endured around the world and one of the prayers of the faithful will be read in Ukrainian.

The celebration will be broadcast in Vatican Media’s traditional languages, but they will also add Ukrainian and Russian, along with the expansion of Vatican Radio’s short-wave broadcasts to Ukraine and Russia. Vatican Media will also present an International Sign Language broadcast and a live Italian subtitled broadcast.