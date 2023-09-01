How to Watch Eastside Catholic vs. Orange Lutheran High School Football Game Live Without Cable

It’s a long trip from Sammamish, WA to Orange, CA for the Eastside Catholic Crusaders, but they’ll make it this week when they face the Orange Lutheran Lancers on Friday, Sept. 1 at 7 p.m. PT on NFHS Network. The Crusaders haven’t even started their high school football season yet, while the Lancers are looking to improve to 3-0. Fans of both teams can stream the game with no cable subscription if they have a Subscription to NFHS Network.

When: Friday, Sept. 1 at 7 p.m. PT

Friday, Sept. 1 at 7 p.m. PT Location: Montell Field | 2222 N Santiago Blvd Orange, Orange County, Calif., 92867

Montell Field | 2222 N Santiago Blvd Orange, Orange County, Calif., 92867 TV: NFHS Network

NFHS Network Stream:Watch with a Subscription to NFHS Network

Eastside Catholic has not yet begun its high school football season, so the game against Orange Lutheran will be its first test. The Crusaders are the third-ranked team in the state of Washington according to MaxPreps, so this contest won’t be above their heads in any way. The team will be looking to lean on its defense this season, with formidable players like defensive back Tyson Weaver patrolling the field.

Orange Lutheran already has two wins under its belt this year, and is on the hunt for a third. The Lancers are ranked 12 in the state of California, and quarterback T.J. Lateef is looking to add to his three touchdown passes on the season so far. Last week, the Lancers took down Northern California powerhouse De La Salle 35-14.

Not at this time. Eastside Catholic vs. Orange Lutheran will only be available to stream on NFHS Network, which does not currently offer a free trial.

What Devices Can You Use to Stream Eastside Catholic vs. Orange Lutheran on NFHS Network?

NFHS Network is available to stream on most devices, including Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.

