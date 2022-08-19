 Skip to Content
How to Watch ‘Echoes’ on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV and Mobile

Stephen Silver

New Netflix limited series “Echoes” stars Michelle Monaghan as a pair of identical twins who have been secretly living each other’s lives. However, when one of the sisters goes missing, all of the lies and deceptions threaten to ruin everyone’s futures. The seven-episode series will premiere in full on Friday, Aug. 19, and you can stream every single episode right away with a Subscription to Netflix.

How to Watch “Echoes”

About “Echoes”

A seven-episode mystery thriller series, “Echoes” stars Michelle Monaghan as Leni and Gina, a pair of identical twins who secretly switched identities years earlier. Since they were children, the sisters have secretly swapped lives, culminating in a double life as adults: they share two homes, two husbands, and a child but everything in their perfectly choreographed world is thrown into disarray when one of the sisters goes missing.

Echoes

August 19, 2022

Identical twins Leni and Gina have secretly switched places for years. But when one sister disappears, both of their lives start to fall apart.

Also in the cast of “Echoes” are Matt Bomer, Daniel Sunjata, Ali Stroker, Karen Robinson, Rosanny Zayas, Michael O’Neill, Celia Weston, and Maddie Nichols. All seven episodes will debut on August 19.

What Devices Can You Use to Stream “Echoes” on Netflix?

Netflix is available to stream on most devices, including Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, PlayStation, Xbox, Nintendo, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.

  • Sign Up
    netflix.com

    Netflix

    Netflix is a subscription video streaming service that includes on-demand access to 3,000+ movies, 2,000+ TV Shows, and Netflix Originals like Stranger Things, Squid Game, The Crown, Tiger King, and Bridgerton. They are constantly adding new shows and movies. Some of their Academy Award-winning exclusives include Roma, Marriage Story, Mank, and Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom.

    Netflix offers three plans — on 1 device in SD with their “Basic” ($9.99) plan, on 2 devices in HD with their “Standard” ($15.49) plan, and 4 devices in up to 4K on their “Premium” ($19.99) plan.

    Netflix spends more money on content than any other streaming service meaning that you get more value for the monthly fee.

    Sign Up
    $9.99+ / month
    netflix.com

Echoes series trailer

