How to Watch ‘Echoes’ on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV and Mobile

New Netflix limited series “Echoes” stars Michelle Monaghan as a pair of identical twins who have been secretly living each other’s lives. However, when one of the sisters goes missing, all of the lies and deceptions threaten to ruin everyone’s futures. The seven-episode series will premiere in full on Friday, Aug. 19, and you can stream every single episode right away with a Subscription to Netflix.

How to Watch “Echoes”

About “Echoes”

A seven-episode mystery thriller series, “Echoes” stars Michelle Monaghan as Leni and Gina, a pair of identical twins who secretly switched identities years earlier. Since they were children, the sisters have secretly swapped lives, culminating in a double life as adults: they share two homes, two husbands, and a child but everything in their perfectly choreographed world is thrown into disarray when one of the sisters goes missing.

Also in the cast of “Echoes” are Matt Bomer, Daniel Sunjata, Ali Stroker, Karen Robinson, Rosanny Zayas, Michael O’Neill, Celia Weston, and Maddie Nichols. All seven episodes will debut on August 19.

What Devices Can You Use to Stream “Echoes” on Netflix?

Netflix is available to stream on most devices, including Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, PlayStation, Xbox, Nintendo, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.

