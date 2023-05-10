How to Watch Ed Sheeran Perform New Album ‘-’ on Apple Music Live Live Online for Free Without Cable

Sheerios, unite! Ed Sheeran will head to Apple TV+ on Wednesday, May 10 for a performance of his new album “-” (pronounced “subtract”). Sheeran will perform the album from start to finish, alongside a 12-piece band that includes Aaron Dessner of The National. It’s an experience no Sheeran fan will want to miss. It will be available live on Apple Music, but starting at 4 p.m. ET, you can’t check it on demand. You can watch with a 7-Day Free Trial of Apple TV+ .

About Ed Sheeran Perform New Album '-' on Apple Music Live

Ed Sheeran’s performance officially kicks off Season Two of Apple Music Live – the live performance series that gives the biggest stars in music a stage to connect with audiences around the world. The star-studded inaugural season of Apple Music Live kicked off in May 2022 with an exclusive livestream of Harry Styles’s “One Night Only” in New York performance to celebrate the release of his acclaimed album “Harry’s House.”

Additional standouts included Billie Eilish’s “Live at the O2” performance, which was nominated for a Grammy Award for Best Music Film; Alicia Keys’s first-ever “Holiday Masquerade Ball”; and riveting performances from chart-topping artists Lil Durk, Mary J. Blige, Luke Combs, and Wizkid. All performances will be available on-demand on Apple TV+ this season.

Ahead of his Apple Music Live performance, during an interview with Matt Wilkinson to preview the set, Sheeran shared: “I’m really excited. I think it’s going to be a really beautiful night. I think it’ll probably be one of the best shows I’ve ever played for so many reasons.”

