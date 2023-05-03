How to Watch ‘Ed Sheeran: The Sum of It All’ Premiere on Apple TV, Fire TV, Roku & Mobile

For the first time, global superstar Ed Sheeran opens the doors to a definitive and searingly honest view into his private life as he explores the universal themes that inspire his music. All four episodes of “Ed Sheeran: The Sum of It All” will premiere on Disney+ on Wednesday, May 3. This series follows Ed after he learns of life-changing news and reveals his hardships and triumphs during the most challenging period of his life. You can watch Ed Sheeran: The Sum of It All with a subscription to Disney+ .

About ‘Ed Sheeran: The Sum of It All’ Premiere

Blending exclusive, never-before-seen personal archive, present-day actuality, authentic interviews with his wife and loved ones, and intimate performances in cinematic locations, the series widens the lens to unearth what Sheeran thinks of the world, of himself and his music, as well as showcases a decade of hits enjoyed by subscribers around the world.

Throughout his long, successful career, Sheeran has inspired multiple generations of adults, families, and kids across the globe with his chart-topping music and intimate storytelling in his songs. In each episode, Ed faces themes and emotions that most people experience. Ed expresses his deeper thoughts as he reassesses life, and how this difficult time has influenced him and his new music.

Ed’s upcoming sixth studio album, ” - ” (pronounced “Subtract”), is set to be released on Friday, May 5, through Atlantic in the United States.

Can you watch ‘Ed Sheeran: The Sum of It All’ Premiere for free?

Disney+ does not offer a free trial, but you can watch Ed Sheeran: The Sum of It All as part of your subscription at no extra charge.

‘Ed Sheeran: The Sum of It All’ Premiere Schedule

Disney+ will be airing ‘Ed Sheeran: The Sum of It All’ Premiere on Wednesday, May 3, 2023.

Episode 1 : Wednesday, May 3, 2023

: Wednesday, May 3, 2023 Episode 2 : Wednesday, May 3, 2023

: Wednesday, May 3, 2023 Episode 3 : Wednesday, May 3, 2023

: Wednesday, May 3, 2023 Episode 4: Wednesday, May 3, 2023

Can you watch ‘Ed Sheeran: The Sum of It All’ Premiere offline?

Like most of the Disney+ catalog, you can download Ed Sheeran: The Sum of It All and watch offline with your linked devices.

What devices can you use to stream ‘Ed Sheeran: The Sum of It All’ Premiere?

You can watch Ed Sheeran: The Sum of It All on Disney+ using Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, PlayStation, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.

