How to Watch Anaheim Ducks vs. Edmonton Oilers Game Live Online on February 17, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Thursday, February 17, 2022 at 9:00 PM EST, the Edmonton Oilers face the Anaheim Ducks. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports West and Fox Sports West, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Edmonton Oilers vs. Anaheim Ducks

In Los Angeles, the game is streaming on Bally Sports West (previously Fox Sports West), which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports West, this is your only option to stream Anaheim Ducks games all year long.

Can you stream Edmonton Oilers vs. Anaheim Ducks on ESPN+?

If you live outside of Los Angeles, you can stream Edmonton Oilers vs. Anaheim Ducks, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Live TV Streaming Option

Price: $89.99

Includes: Bally Sports West and Fox Sports West + 35 Top Cable Channels 5-Day Free Trial $89.99 / month directv.com/stream

Anaheim Ducks vs. Edmonton Oilers Game Preview: Edmonton takes on Anaheim, seeks 4th straight victory

Anaheim Ducks (23-17-9, fifth in the Pacific) vs. Edmonton Oilers (26-18-3, third in the Pacific)

Edmonton, Alberta; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Edmonton will attempt to keep its three-game win streak going when the Oilers take on Anaheim.

The Oilers are 19-8-0 against Western Conference opponents. Edmonton is sixth in the Western Conference averaging 3.2 goals per game, led by Leon Draisaitl with 33.

The Ducks are 7-3-3 in division games. Anaheim ranks 17th in the Western Conference with 29.9 shots per game and is averaging 2.9 goals.

In their last meeting on Oct. 19, Edmonton won 6-5. Draisaitl scored a team-high two goals for the Oilers in the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Draisaitl has 66 total points for the Oilers, 33 goals and 33 assists. Connor McDavid has six goals and five assists over the last 10 games for Edmonton.

Troy Terry leads the Ducks with 25 goals and has 42 points. Kevin Shattenkirk has five assists over the last 10 games for Anaheim.

LAST 10 GAMES: Oilers: 7-2-1, averaging 3.1 goals, 5.2 assists, 3.5 penalties and 7.6 penalty minutes while giving up 2.3 goals per game with a .920 save percentage.

Ducks: 4-4-2, averaging 2.7 goals, 4.6 assists, 3.6 penalties and 9.3 penalty minutes while allowing 2.8 goals per game with a .919 save percentage.

INJURIES: Oilers: Mikko Koskinen: out (health protocols).

Ducks: None listed.