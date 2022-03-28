How to Watch Arizona Coyotes vs. Edmonton Oilers Game Live Online on March 28, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Monday, March 28, 2022 at 9:30 PM EDT, the Edmonton Oilers face the Arizona Coyotes. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Arizona and Fox Sports Arizona, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Edmonton Oilers vs. Arizona Coyotes

In Phoenix, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Arizona (previously Fox Sports Arizona), which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Arizona, this is your only option to stream Arizona Coyotes games all year long.

Can you stream Edmonton Oilers vs. Arizona Coyotes on ESPN+?

If you live outside of Phoenix, you can stream Edmonton Oilers vs. Arizona Coyotes, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Live TV Streaming Option

Arizona Coyotes vs. Edmonton Oilers Game Preview: Arizona faces Edmonton on 3-game road slide

Arizona Coyotes (20-40-5, eighth in the Central) vs. Edmonton Oilers (36-25-5, third in the Pacific)

Edmonton, Alberta; Monday, 9:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Oilers -383, Coyotes +296; over/under is 6.5

BOTTOM LINE: Arizona visits Edmonton looking to stop its three-game road losing streak.

The Oilers are 22-12-2 in conference games. Edmonton ranks fifth in the Western Conference recording 9.3 points per game, averaging 3.4 goals and 5.9 assists.

The Coyotes are 11-22-3 against conference opponents. Arizona averages 10.5 penalty minutes per game, the fourth-most in the NHL. Liam O’Brien leads the team serving 106 total minutes.

In their last meeting on Nov. 24, Edmonton won 5-3. Connor McDavid scored a team-high two goals for the Oilers in the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Leon Draisaitl leads the Oilers with a plus-16 in 66 games this season. Kailer Yamamoto has seven goals and five assists over the last 10 games for Edmonton.

Clayton Keller leads the Coyotes with 27 goals and has 62 points. Nick Schmaltz has 12 points over the last 10 games for Arizona.

LAST 10 GAMES: Oilers: 6-3-1, averaging 4.3 goals, 7.3 assists, 4.1 penalties and 9.6 penalty minutes while giving up 3.4 goals per game with an .890 save percentage.

Coyotes: 4-5-1, averaging 3.5 goals, 5.6 assists, 2.9 penalties and six penalty minutes while allowing 3.1 goals per game with a .918 save percentage.

INJURIES: Oilers: None listed.

Coyotes: Christian Fischer: out (lower-body).