How to Watch Arizona Coyotes vs. Edmonton Oilers Game Live Online on December 7, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Wednesday, December 7, 2022 at 9:30 PM EST, the Edmonton Oilers face the Arizona Coyotes. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Arizona Extra, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Edmonton Oilers vs. Arizona Coyotes

In Phoenix, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Arizona Extra, which is available with Bally Sports+. It’s also available on DIRECTV STREAM.

Can you stream Edmonton Oilers vs. Arizona Coyotes on ESPN+?

If you live outside of Phoenix, you can stream Edmonton Oilers vs. Arizona Coyotes, and every out-of-market NHL game with NHL Power Play on ESPN+. To watch the game, all you need is a subscription to ESPN+, or The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like Bally Sports+ and DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 7-Day Free Trial of Bally Sports+.

Arizona Coyotes vs. Edmonton Oilers Game Preview: Coyotes take 5-game losing streak into matchup with the Oilers

Arizona Coyotes (7-11-4, seventh in the Central Division) vs. Edmonton Oilers (14-11-0, fourth in the Pacific Division)

Edmonton, Alberta; Wednesday, 9:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Arizona Coyotes aim to stop their five-game skid with a win over the Edmonton Oilers.

Edmonton is 14-11-0 overall and 7-7-0 at home. The Oilers have scored 87 total goals (3.5 per game) to rank ninth in NHL play.

Arizona has gone 6-10-3 on the road and 7-11-4 overall. The Coyotes are 2-7-3 in games their opponents serve fewer penalty minutes.

The matchup Wednesday is the fourth time these teams square off this season. The Oilers won 6-1 in the last matchup.

TOP PERFORMERS: Connor McDavid has scored 21 goals with 26 assists for the Oilers. Ryan Nugent-Hopkins has three goals and seven assists over the past 10 games.

Lawson Crouse has 10 goals and two assists for the Coyotes. Matias Maccelli has one goal and seven assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Oilers: 5-5-0, averaging three goals, 5.4 assists, 3.4 penalties and seven penalty minutes while giving up 3.4 goals per game.

Coyotes: 1-6-3, averaging 2.4 goals, 3.9 assists, 6.1 penalties and 13.7 penalty minutes while giving up 3.2 goals per game.

INJURIES: Oilers: Evander Kane: out (wrist), Warren Foegele: out (undisclosed), Oscar Klefbom: out (shoulder), Mike Smith: out (undisclosed), Ryan McLeod: out (undisclosed).

Coyotes: Andrew Ladd: out (undisclosed).