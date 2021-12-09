How to Watch Boston Bruins vs. Edmonton Oilers Game Live Online on December 9, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

On Thursday, December 9, 2021 at 9:00 PM EST, the Edmonton Oilers face the Boston Bruins. The game is airing exclusively on NESN, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Edmonton Oilers vs. Boston Bruins

When: Thursday, December 9, 2021 at 9:00 PM EST

TV: NESN

Stream: Watch with 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV

In Boston, the game is streaming on NESN, which is available with fuboTV. It’s also available on DIRECTV STREAM.

Can you stream Edmonton Oilers vs. Boston Bruins on ESPN+?

If you live outside of Boston, you can stream Edmonton Oilers vs. Boston Bruins, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like fuboTV and DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Boston Bruins vs. Edmonton Oilers Game Preview: Boston visits Draisaitl and the Oilers

By The Associated Press

Boston Bruins (12-8-2, fifth in the Atlantic) vs. Edmonton Oilers (16-8-0, fourth in the Pacific)

Edmonton, Alberta; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Oilers -125, Bruins +104; over/under is 6

BOTTOM LINE: Leon Draisaitl leads Edmonton into a matchup with Boston. He leads the NHL with 43 points, scoring 21 goals and recording 22 assists.

The Oilers have gone 9-3-0 in home games. Edmonton has scored 85 goals and ranks fourth in the NHL averaging 3.5 per game. Draisaitl leads the team with 21.

The Bruins are 5-4-1 on the road. Boston ranks 26th in the Eastern Conference with 36.7 shots per game and is averaging 2.8 goals.

In their last meeting on Nov. 11, Edmonton won 5-3. Draisaitl scored two goals for the Oilers.

TOP PERFORMERS: Draisaitl leads the Oilers with 43 points, scoring 21 goals and registering 22 assists. Connor McDavid has six goals and 10 assists over the last 10 games for Edmonton.

Charlie McAvoy leads the Bruins with a plus-four in 21 games this season. David Pastrnak has four goals and four assists over the last 10 games for Boston.

LAST 10 GAMES: Oilers: 5-5-0, averaging 2.7 goals, 4.7 assists, 3.3 penalties and 8.4 penalty minutes while giving up 3.1 goals per game with a .910 save percentage.

Bruins: 5-3-2, averaging 2.6 goals, 4.3 assists, three penalties and 7.4 penalty minutes while allowing 2.1 goals per game with a .930 save percentage.

INJURIES: Oilers: None listed.

Bruins: Jakub Zboril: day to day (lower body).