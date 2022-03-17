 Skip to Content
How to Watch Buffalo Sabres vs. Edmonton Oilers Game Live Online on March 17, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

Jason Gurwin

On Thursday, March 17, 2022 at 9:00 PM EDT, the Edmonton Oilers face the Buffalo Sabres. The game is airing exclusively on MSG, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Edmonton Oilers vs. Buffalo Sabres

In Buffalo, the game is streaming on MSG, which is available with fuboTV. It’s also available on DIRECTV STREAM.

Can you stream Edmonton Oilers vs. Buffalo Sabres on ESPN+?

If you live outside of Buffalo, you can stream Edmonton Oilers vs. Buffalo Sabres, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like fuboTV and DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.

All Live TV Streaming Options

fuboTV

Price: $64.99
Includes: MSG + 27 Top Cable Channels

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $89.99
Includes: MSG + 35 Top Cable Channels

Buffalo Sabres vs. Edmonton Oilers Game Preview: Sabres visit the Oilers after Krebs' 2-goal game

Buffalo Sabres (20-32-8, sixth in the Atlantic) vs. Edmonton Oilers (33-23-4, third in the Pacific)

Edmonton, Alberta; Thursday, 9 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Buffalo visits the Edmonton Oilers after Peyton Krebs scored two goals in the Sabres’ 5-2 win over the Maple Leafs.

The Oilers are 17-12-0 at home. Edmonton is 13th in the league with 33.6 shots per game and is averaging 3.3 goals.

The Sabres are 9-16-4 in road games. Buffalo averages 9.0 penalty minutes per game, the eighth-most in the Eastern Conference. John Hayden leads the team serving 82 total minutes.

Buffalo defeated Edmonton 3-2 in the last meeting between these teams on Nov. 12. Dylan Cozens scored two goals for the Sabres in the win and Leon Draisaitl scored two goals for the Oilers in the loss.

TOP PERFORMERS: Draisaitl leads the Oilers with 39 goals and has 83 points. Connor McDavid has seven goals over the last 10 games for Edmonton.

Tage Thompson leads the Sabres with 24 goals and has 44 points. Kyle Okposo has four goals and four assists over the last 10 games for Buffalo.

LAST 10 GAMES: Oilers: 5-4-1, averaging 3.2 goals, 5.4 assists, 3.9 penalties and 8.9 penalty minutes while giving up 2.9 goals per game with a .911 save percentage.

Sabres: 4-6-0, averaging 2.7 goals, four assists, 3.9 penalties and 12.2 penalty minutes while allowing 3.2 goals per game with an .897 save percentage.

INJURIES: Oilers: None listed.

Sabres: Casey Fitzgerald: day to day (upper body), Zemgus Girgensons: out (undisclosed), Rasmus Asplund: day to day (lower body).

