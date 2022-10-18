How to Watch Buffalo Sabres vs. Edmonton Oilers Game Live Online on October 18, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Tuesday, October 18, 2022 at 9:00 PM EDT, the Edmonton Oilers face the Buffalo Sabres. The game is airing exclusively on MSG, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Edmonton Oilers vs. Buffalo Sabres

When: Tuesday, October 18, 2022 at 9:00 PM EDT

TV: MSG

Stream: Watch with 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM

5-Day Free Trial $89.99 / month directv.com/stream Get $10 OFF Your First Five Months of DIRECTV STREAM Choice Plan + Free Premium Channels

In Buffalo, the game is streaming on MSG, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. It’s also available on fuboTV.

Can you stream Edmonton Oilers vs. Buffalo Sabres on ESPN+?

If you live outside of Buffalo, you can stream Edmonton Oilers vs. Buffalo Sabres, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM and fuboTV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Services

Buffalo Sabres vs. Edmonton Oilers Game Preview: Edmonton and Buffalo take the ice in non-conference matchup

Buffalo Sabres (1-1-0, fifth in the Atlantic Division) vs. Edmonton Oilers (1-1-0, fourth in the Pacific Division)

Edmonton, Alberta; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Edmonton Oilers and the Buffalo Sabres square off in a non-conference matchup.

Edmonton went 49-27-6 overall and 32-14-3 in home games a season ago. The Oilers allowed 3.1 goals per game while scoring 3.5 last season.

Buffalo went 32-39-11 overall and 15-21-5 on the road last season. The Sabres scored 229 total goals last season (2.8 per game on 29.9 shots per game).

INJURIES: Oilers: Tyler Benson: out (knee), Vincent Desharnais: out (hand), Raphael Lavoie: out (undisclosed), Oscar Klefbom: out (shoulder), Kailer Yamamoto: day to day (undisclosed).

Sabres: Riley Sheahan: day to day (muscular).