How to Watch Calgary Flames vs. Edmonton Oilers NHL Playoffs Game 3 Live Online on May 22, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

Nationally the game will be streaming on ESPN2, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. It’s also available on Sling TV, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. Since it’s a nationally televised game, it won’t air on your local RSN.

Can you stream Edmonton Oilers vs. Calgary Flames on ESPN+?

For those out-of-market, while NHL.TV out-of-market games are now on ESPN+, this Edmonton Oilers vs. Calgary Flames game won’t be available since it is on ESPN2.

However, during the NHL playoffs, you can watch nearly every game on-demand with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like fuboTV, DIRECTV STREAM, Sling TV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Calgary Flames vs. Edmonton Oilers Game Preview: Calgary brings 1-0 series lead into game 2 against Edmonton

Calgary Flames (50-21-11, first in the Pacific Division) vs. Edmonton Oilers (49-27-6, second in the Pacific Division)

Edmonton, Alberta; Sunday, 8 p.m. EDT

NHL PLAYOFFS SECOND ROUND: Flames lead series 1-0

BOTTOM LINE: The Calgary Flames visit the Edmonton Oilers in the second round of the NHL Playoffs with a 1-0 lead in the series. The teams meet Wednesday for the sixth time this season. The Flames won 9-6 in the previous meeting. Matthew Tkachuk led the Flames with three goals.

Edmonton has a 49-27-6 record overall and a 19-5-0 record in Pacific Division games. The Oilers are 17-7-2 in games their opponents serve more penalty minutes.

Calgary has gone 50-21-11 overall with a 15-8-2 record against the Pacific Division. The Flames have committed 313 total penalties (3.8 per game) to rank 10th in league play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Leon Draisaitl has 55 goals and 55 assists for the Oilers. Evander Kane has seven goals and two assists over the past 10 games.

Johnny Gaudreau has scored 40 goals with 75 assists for the Flames. Tkachuk has five goals and six assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Oilers: 6-3-1, averaging four goals, 6.5 assists, 4.4 penalties and 11.4 penalty minutes while giving up three goals per game.

Flames: 5-4-1, averaging 2.7 goals, 4.5 assists, 5.3 penalties and 13.9 penalty minutes while giving up 2.2 goals per game.

INJURIES: Oilers: Oscar Klefbom: out (shoulder).

Flames: Sean Monahan: out for season (hip), Tyler Parsons: out for season (undisclosed), Christopher Tanev: day to day (undisclosed).