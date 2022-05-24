How to Watch Calgary Flames vs. Edmonton Oilers Second Round: Game 4 Live Online on May 24, 2022: TV Options/Streaming

On Tuesday, May 24, 2022 at 9:30 PM EDT, the Edmonton Oilers face the Calgary Flames. The game is airing exclusively on ESPN, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Edmonton Oilers vs. Calgary Flames

When: Tuesday, May 24, 2022 at 9:30 PM EDT

TV: ESPN

Nationally the game will be streaming on ESPN, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. It’s also available on Sling TV, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. Since it’s a nationally televised game, it won’t air on your local RSN.

If the Rangers/Hurricanes goes to OT, the Oilers/Flames in this Battle of Alberta will start on ESPN2.

Can you stream Edmonton Oilers vs. Calgary Flames on ESPN+?

For those out-of-market, while NHL.TV out-of-market games are now on ESPN+, this Edmonton Oilers vs. Calgary Flames game won’t be available since it is on ESPN.

However, during the NHL playoffs, you can watch nearly every game on-demand with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

Calgary Flames vs. Edmonton Oilers Game Preview: Oilers host the Flames with 2-1 series lead

Calgary Flames (50-21-11, first in the Pacific Division) vs. Edmonton Oilers (49-27-6, second in the Pacific Division)

Edmonton, Alberta; Tuesday, 9:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Oilers -114, Flames -106; over/under is 6.5

NHL PLAYOFFS SECOND ROUND: Oilers lead series 2-1

BOTTOM LINE: The Edmonton Oilers host the Calgary Flames in the second round of the NHL Playoffs with a 2-1 lead in the series. The teams meet Sunday for the sixth time this season. The Oilers won the last meeting 4-1. Evander Kane scored three goals in the win.

Edmonton is 49-27-6 overall with a 19-5-0 record against the Pacific Division. The Oilers have given up 251 goals while scoring 285 for a +34 scoring differential.

Calgary has a 50-21-11 record overall and a 15-8-2 record in Pacific Division play. The Flames have a +85 scoring differential, with 291 total goals scored and 206 given up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Connor McDavid has scored 44 goals with 79 assists for the Oilers. Leon Draisaitl has seven goals and 12 assists over the past 10 games.

Johnny Gaudreau has scored 40 goals with 75 assists for the Flames. Matthew Tkachuk has four goals and six assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Oilers: 6-3-1, averaging 4.2 goals, 6.8 assists, six penalties and 14.6 penalty minutes while giving up 2.8 goals per game.

Flames: 5-5-0, averaging 2.8 goals, 4.9 assists, 6.5 penalties and 17.6 penalty minutes while giving up 2.6 goals per game.

INJURIES: Oilers: Oscar Klefbom: out (shoulder).

Flames: Sean Monahan: out for season (hip), Tyler Parsons: out for season (undisclosed), Christopher Tanev: day to day (undisclosed).