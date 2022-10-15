How to Watch Calgary Flames vs. Edmonton Oilers Game Live Online on October 15, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Saturday, October 15, 2022 at 10:00 PM EDT, the Edmonton Oilers face the Calgary Flames. The game is airing exclusively on ESPN+.

Edmonton Oilers vs. Calgary Flames

When: Saturday, October 15, 2022 at 10:00 PM EDT

TV: ESPN+

Stream: Watch with Subscription to ESPN+

Calgary Flames vs. Edmonton Oilers Game Preview: Oilers take on the Flames following McDavid's hat trick

Calgary Flames vs. Edmonton Oilers

Edmonton, Alberta; Saturday, 10 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Edmonton Oilers host the Calgary Flames after Connor McDavid’s hat trick against the Vancouver Canucks in the Oilers’ 5-3 win.

Edmonton went 49-27-6 overall and 29-8-1 in division games last season. The Oilers averaged 3.5 goals on 34.0 shots per game last season.

Calgary had a 50-21-11 record overall and went 17-11-3 in Pacific Division play last season. The Flames committed 313 total penalties last season, averaging 3.8 per game and serving 9.1 penalty minutes per game.

INJURIES: Oilers: Tyler Benson: out (knee), Vincent Desharnais: out (hand), Raphael Lavoie: out (undisclosed), Oscar Klefbom: out (shoulder), Kailer Yamamoto: day to day (undisclosed).

Flames: Mathias Emilio Pettersen: out (undisclosed), Oliver Kylington: out (undisclosed), Martin Pospisil: out (undisclosed).