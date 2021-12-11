How to Watch Carolina Hurricanes vs. Edmonton Oilers Game Live Online on December 11, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

On Saturday, December 11, 2021 at 10:00 PM EST, the Edmonton Oilers face the Carolina Hurricanes. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports South and Fox Sports South, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Edmonton Oilers vs. Carolina Hurricanes

In Raleigh, the game is streaming on Bally Sports South (previously Fox Sports South), which is available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports South, this is your only option to stream Carolina Hurricanes games all year long.

Can you stream Edmonton Oilers vs. Carolina Hurricanes on ESPN+?

If you live outside of Raleigh, you can stream Edmonton Oilers vs. Carolina Hurricanes, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

Live TV Streaming Option

Price: $84.99

Includes: Bally Sports South and Fox Sports South + 35 Top Cable Channels Sign Up $84.99 / month directv.com/stream

Carolina Hurricanes vs. Edmonton Oilers Game Preview: Draisaitl, Oilers to host the Hurricanes

By The Associated Press

Carolina Hurricanes (18-6-1, second in the Metropolitan) vs. Edmonton Oilers (16-9-0, third in the Pacific)

Edmonton, Alberta; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Oilers -118, Hurricanes -102; over/under is 6

BOTTOM LINE: Leon Draisaitl and Edmonton take on Carolina. Draisaitl leads the NHL with 45 points, scoring 23 goals and recording 22 assists.

The Oilers have gone 9-4-0 in home games. Edmonton is fourth in the Western Conference recording 9.6 points per game, averaging 3.5 goals and 6.1 assists.

The Hurricanes are 11-3-1 on the road. Carolina is 10th in the NHL recording 8.8 points per game, averaging 3.2 goals and 5.5 assists.

The teams meet Saturday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Draisaitl has 45 total points for the Oilers, 23 goals and 22 assists. Connor McDavid has six goals and 10 assists over the last 10 games for Edmonton.

Sebastian Aho leads the Hurricanes with a plus-10 in 25 games this season. Nino Niederreiter has 9 points over the last 10 games for Carolina.

LAST 10 GAMES: Oilers: 5-5-0, averaging 2.7 goals, 4.7 assists, 3.4 penalties and 8.4 penalty minutes while giving up three goals per game with a .912 save percentage.

Hurricanes: 5-4-1, averaging three goals, five assists, four penalties and 10.5 penalty minutes while allowing 2.5 goals per game with a .902 save percentage.

INJURIES: Oilers: None listed.

Hurricanes: Tony DeAngelo: out (covid-19 protocols), Jordan Martinook: day to day (lower body), Brett Pesce: out (covid-19 protocols).