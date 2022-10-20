 Skip to Content
How to Watch Carolina Hurricanes vs. Edmonton Oilers Game Live Online on October 20, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

Jason Gurwin

On Thursday, October 20, 2022 at 9:00 PM EDT, the Edmonton Oilers face the Carolina Hurricanes. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports South and Fox Sports South, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Edmonton Oilers vs. Carolina Hurricanes

In Raleigh, the game is streaming on Bally Sports South, which is available with DIRECTV STREAM. It’s also available on Bally Sports+.

Can you stream Edmonton Oilers vs. Carolina Hurricanes on ESPN+?

If you live outside of Raleigh, you can stream Edmonton Oilers vs. Carolina Hurricanes, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Services

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $89.99
Includes: Bally Sports South and Fox Sports South + 35 Top Cable Channels

Carolina Hurricanes vs. Edmonton Oilers Game Preview: Hurricanes visit the Oilers after Svechnikov's 2-goal game

Carolina Hurricanes (3-0-0, first in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Edmonton Oilers (1-1-0, fifth in the Pacific Division)

Edmonton, Alberta; Thursday, 9 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Carolina Hurricanes visit the Edmonton Oilers after Andrei Svechnikov scored two goals in the Hurricanes’ 5-1 win over the Seattle Kraken.

Edmonton went 49-27-6 overall and 32-14-3 in home games last season. The Oilers scored 60 power-play goals last season on 235 total chances (2.9 chances per game).

Carolina went 54-20-8 overall and 25-18-4 in road games last season. The Hurricanes scored 51 power-play goals last season on 232 total chances (2.8 chances per game).

INJURIES: Oilers: Tyler Benson: out (knee), Vincent Desharnais: out (hand), Raphael Lavoie: out (undisclosed), Oscar Klefbom: out (shoulder).

Hurricanes: Ryan Suzuki: out (upper body), Ondrej Kase: out (concussion), Jake Gardiner: out (hip/back), Cavan Fitzgerald: out (undisclosed), Max Pacioretty: out (achilles).

