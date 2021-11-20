How to Watch Chicago Blackhawks vs. Edmonton Oilers Game Live Online on November 20, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

On Saturday, November 20, 2021 at 10:00 PM EST, the Edmonton Oilers face the Chicago Blackhawks. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports Chicago, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

In Chicago, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Chicago, which is available with Hulu Live TV. It’s also available on fuboTV, DIRECTV STREAM, and YouTube TV.

Can you stream Edmonton Oilers vs. Chicago Blackhawks on ESPN+?

If you live outside of Chicago, you can stream Edmonton Oilers vs. Chicago Blackhawks, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like Hulu Live TV, fuboTV, DIRECTV STREAM, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 7-Day Free Trial of Hulu Live TV.

Chicago Blackhawks vs. Edmonton Oilers Game Preview: Edmonton hosts Chicago following shootout win

By The Associated Press

Edmonton, Alberta; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Oilers -203, Blackhawks +167; over/under is 6

BOTTOM LINE: Edmonton hosts the Chicago Blackhawks after the Oilers beat Winnipeg 2-1 in a shootout.

The Oilers are 10-1-0 against Western Conference opponents. Edmonton has scored 61 goals and is the top team in the Western Conference averaging 3.8 goals per game. Leon Draisaitl leads the team with 17.

The Blackhawks are 3-4-0 in Western Conference play. Chicago scores 2.2 goals per game, the least in the Western Conference. Alex DeBrincat leads the team with nine total goals.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Draisaitl leads the Oilers with 17 goals and has 33 points. Connor McDavid has four goals and 11 assists over the last 10 games for Edmonton.

Patrick Kane leads the Blackhawks with 17 points, scoring six goals and adding 11 assists. Seth Jones has 10 points over the last 10 games for Chicago.

LAST 10 GAMES: Oilers: 7-3-0, averaging 3.5 goals, six assists, 3.3 penalties and 7.3 penalty minutes while giving up 2.8 goals per game with a .914 save percentage.

Blackhawks: 5-4-1, averaging 2.4 goals, 4.3 assists, 3.4 penalties and 7.4 penalty minutes while allowing 2.6 goals per game with a .921 save percentage.

INJURIES: Oilers: None listed.

Blackhawks: Brandon Hagel: out (shoulder).