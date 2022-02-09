How to Watch Chicago Blackhawks vs. Edmonton Oilers Game Live Online on February 9, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Wednesday, February 9, 2022 at 8:00 PM EST, the Edmonton Oilers face the Chicago Blackhawks. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports Chicago, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Edmonton Oilers vs. Chicago Blackhawks

In Chicago, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Chicago, which is available with fuboTV. It’s also available on Hulu Live TV, DIRECTV STREAM, and YouTube TV.

Can you stream Edmonton Oilers vs. Chicago Blackhawks on ESPN+?

If you live outside of Chicago, you can stream Edmonton Oilers vs. Chicago Blackhawks, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like fuboTV, DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Chicago Blackhawks vs. Edmonton Oilers Game Preview: Chicago faces Edmonton on 3-game skid

Chicago Blackhawks (16-23-7, seventh in the Central) vs. Edmonton Oilers (23-17-3, fifth in the Pacific)

Edmonton, Alberta; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Oilers -195, Blackhawks +165; over/under is 6.5

BOTTOM LINE: Chicago enters the matchup against Edmonton after losing three games in a row.

The Oilers are 17-7-0 in Western Conference games. Edmonton is fifth in the Western Conference averaging 3.2 goals per game, led by Leon Draisaitl with 32.

The Blackhawks are 7-15-5 against conference opponents. Chicago averages 8.4 penalty minutes per game, the 10th-most in the Western Conference. Kirby Dach leads the team serving 33 total minutes.

In their last meeting on Nov. 20, Edmonton won 5-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Connor McDavid leads the Oilers with 37 assists and has 60 points this season. Draisaitl has seven goals and four assists over the last 10 games for Edmonton.

Erik Gustafsson leads the Blackhawks with a plus-three in 40 games this season. Dylan Strome has four goals over the last 10 games for Chicago.

LAST 10 GAMES: Oilers: 5-4-1, averaging three goals, 5.5 assists, 2.8 penalties and 6.2 penalty minutes while giving up 3.3 goals per game with an .889 save percentage.

Blackhawks: 3-5-2, averaging 2.5 goals, 4.2 assists, 3.8 penalties and 10.7 penalty minutes while allowing 3.1 goals per game with a .906 save percentage.

INJURIES: Oilers: Kyle Turris: out (covid-19), Mikko Koskinen: out (health protocols).

Blackhawks: Jonathan Toews: out (concussion protocol).