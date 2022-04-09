How to Watch Colorado Avalanche vs. Edmonton Oilers Game Live Online on April 9, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Saturday, April 9, 2022 at 10:00 PM EDT, the Edmonton Oilers face the Colorado Avalanche. The game is airing exclusively on Altitude, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Edmonton Oilers vs. Colorado Avalanche

When: Saturday, April 9, 2022 at 10:00 PM EDT

TV: Altitude

In Denver, the game is streaming on Altitude, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Altitude, this is your only option to stream Colorado Avalanche games all year long.

Can you stream Edmonton Oilers vs. Colorado Avalanche on ESPN+?

If you live outside of Denver, you can stream Edmonton Oilers vs. Colorado Avalanche, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Colorado Avalanche vs. Edmonton Oilers Game Preview: Avalanche visit the Oilers following overtime win

Colorado Avalanche (51-14-6, first in the Central) vs. Edmonton Oilers (42-25-5, second in the Pacific)

Edmonton, Alberta; Saturday, 10 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Oilers +117, Avalanche -138; over/under is 6.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Edmonton Oilers host Colorado after the Avalanche beat Winnipeg 5-4 in overtime.

The Oilers are 28-12-2 against conference opponents. Edmonton ranks fifth in the Western Conference averaging 3.5 goals per game, led by Leon Draisaitl with 50.

The Avalanche are 31-7-4 in Western Conference play. Colorado averages 9.2 penalty minutes per game, the fifth-most in the Western Conference. Gabriel Landeskog leads the team serving 78 total minutes.

Colorado beat Edmonton 3-2 in the last meeting between these teams on March 21. Mikko Rantanen scored two goals for the Avalanche in the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Draisaitl leads the Oilers with 50 goals, adding 51 assists and totaling 101 points. Connor McDavid has 18 points over the last 10 games for Edmonton.

Rantanen leads the Avalanche with 86 points, scoring 35 goals and adding 51 assists. Nazem Kadri has four goals and six assists over the last 10 games for Colorado.

LAST 10 GAMES: Oilers: 7-2-1, averaging 4.1 goals, 6.7 assists, 3.8 penalties and 7.6 penalty minutes while giving up 3.1 goals per game with a .907 save percentage.

Avalanche: 8-1-1, averaging 3.7 goals, 6.8 assists, 3.5 penalties and 7.9 penalty minutes while allowing 2.6 goals per game with a .923 save percentage.

INJURIES: Oilers: Kris Russell: out (covid-19 protocols).

Avalanche: Gabriel Landeskog: out (knee), Nazem Kadri: out (upper-body), Ryan Murray: out (hand/wrist).