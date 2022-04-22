 Skip to Content
How to Watch Colorado Avalanche vs. Edmonton Oilers Game Live Online on April 22, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

Jason Gurwin

On Friday, April 22, 2022 at 9:00 PM EDT, the Edmonton Oilers face the Colorado Avalanche. The game is airing exclusively on Altitude, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Edmonton Oilers vs. Colorado Avalanche

In Denver, the game is streaming on Altitude, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Altitude, this is your only option to stream Colorado Avalanche games all year long.

Can you stream Edmonton Oilers vs. Colorado Avalanche on ESPN+?

If you live outside of Denver, you can stream Edmonton Oilers vs. Colorado Avalanche, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Live TV Streaming Option

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $89.99
Includes: Altitude + 35 Top Cable Channels

Colorado Avalanche vs. Edmonton Oilers Game Preview: Oilers take on the Avalanche, look for 4th straight victory

Colorado Avalanche (55-16-6, first in the Central) vs. Edmonton Oilers (45-26-6, second in the Pacific)

Edmonton, Alberta; Friday, 9 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Edmonton is looking to keep its three-game win streak alive when the Oilers take on Colorado.

The Oilers are 31-13-3 against Western Conference opponents. Edmonton ranks seventh in the league averaging 5.9 assists per game, led by Connor McDavid with 0.9.

The Avalanche are 14-5-3 against opponents from the Central. Colorado has scored 294 goals and is third in the league averaging 3.8 goals per game. Mikko Rantanen leads the team with 36.

In their last meeting on April 9, Colorado won 2-1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Leon Draisaitl leads the Oilers with 54 goals and has 106 points. McDavid has seven goals and eight assists over the last 10 games for Edmonton.

Rantanen has 91 total points while scoring 36 goals and totaling 55 assists for the Avalanche. Nathan MacKinnon has 15 points over the last 10 games for Colorado.

LAST 10 GAMES: Oilers: 8-1-1, averaging 3.5 goals, 5.6 assists, three penalties and 6.8 penalty minutes while giving up two goals per game with a .940 save percentage.

Avalanche: 8-2-0, averaging 4.2 goals, 7.6 assists, 2.1 penalties and 4.2 penalty minutes while allowing 2.7 goals per game with a .924 save percentage.

INJURIES: Oilers: None listed.

Avalanche: Andrew Cogliano: day to day (undisclosed), Devon Toews: day to day (undisclosed), Gabriel Landeskog: out (knee), Mikko Rantanen: out (illness), Erik Johnson: day to day (undisclosed), Ryan Murray: out (hand/wrist).

