 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs

How to Watch Edmonton Oilers vs. Colorado Avalanche Western Conference Final: Game 3 Live Online on June 4, 2022: Streaming Options

Jason Gurwin

On Saturday, June 4, 2022 at 8:00 PM EDT, the Edmonton Oilers face the Colorado Avalanche. The game is airing exclusively on TNT, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Edmonton Oilers vs. Colorado Avalanche

In Denver and nationally the game will be streaming on TNT, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. It’s also available on Sling TV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. Since it’s a nationally televised game, it won’t air on your local RSN.

Can you stream Edmonton Oilers vs. Colorado Avalanche on ESPN+?

For those out-of-market, while NHL.TV out-of-market games are now on ESPN+, this Edmonton Oilers vs. Colorado Avalanche game won’t be available since it is on TNT.

However, during the NHL Playoffs, you can watch nearly every game on-demand with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, Sling TV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

DTV STREAMfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Free TrialFree TrialSign UpFree Trial$10 OFFSign Up
$69.99$69.99$69.99$25$35$35$64.99
TNT--

All Live TV Streaming Options

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $69.99
Includes: TNT + 33 Top Cable Channels

Sling TV

Price: $35
Includes: TNT + 15 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $69.99
Includes: TNT + 31 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: TNT + 31 Top Cable Channels

Colorado Avalanche vs. Edmonton Oilers Game Preview: Colorado visits Edmonton with 2-0 series lead

Colorado Avalanche (56-19-7, first in the Central Division) vs. Edmonton Oilers (49-27-6, second in the Pacific Division)

Edmonton, Alberta; Saturday, 8 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Avalanche -126, Oilers +105; over/under is 7

STANLEY CUP SEMIFINALS: Avalanche lead series 2-0

BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Avalanche visit the Edmonton Oilers in the third round of the NHL Playoffs with a 2-0 lead in the series. The teams meet Thursday for the sixth time this season. The Avalanche won 4-0 in the previous matchup.

Edmonton is 49-27-6 overall and 24-12-1 in home games. The Oilers have a 16-7-2 record when they commit fewer penalties than their opponent.

Colorado has gone 24-10-3 in road games and 56-19-7 overall. The Avalanche have scored 308 total goals (3.8 per game) to rank fourth in NHL play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Connor McDavid has 44 goals and 79 assists for the Oilers. Evander Kane has scored eight goals with three assists over the last 10 games.

Nathan MacKinnon has 32 goals and 56 assists for the Avalanche. Gabriel Landeskog has six goals and six assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Oilers: 6-3-1, averaging 4.1 goals, 6.8 assists, five penalties and 10.2 penalty minutes while giving up 3.7 goals per game.

Avalanche: 8-1-1, averaging 4.6 goals, 7.4 assists, 2.5 penalties and five penalty minutes while giving up 2.9 goals per game.

INJURIES: Oilers: Oscar Klefbom: out (shoulder).

Avalanche: Ryan Murray: out (hand/wrist), Samuel Girard: out for season (sternum).

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit

DIRECTV STREAM Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $50 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for DIRECTV STREAM.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new DIRECTV STREAM subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the DIRECTV STREAM website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Sling TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $10 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Sling TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Sling TV subscribers to Sling Orange, Blue, or Sling Orange + Blue.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Sling TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Hulu Live TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $35 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Hulu Live TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Hulu Live TV subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Hulu Live TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.