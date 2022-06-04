How to Watch Edmonton Oilers vs. Colorado Avalanche Western Conference Final: Game 3 Live Online on June 4, 2022: Streaming Options

On Saturday, June 4, 2022 at 8:00 PM EDT, the Edmonton Oilers face the Colorado Avalanche. The game is airing exclusively on TNT, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Edmonton Oilers vs. Colorado Avalanche

When: Saturday, June 4, 2022 at 8:00 PM EDT

TV: TNT

Stream: Watch with DIRECTV STREAM

In Denver and nationally the game will be streaming on TNT, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. It’s also available on Sling TV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. Since it’s a nationally televised game, it won’t air on your local RSN.

Can you stream Edmonton Oilers vs. Colorado Avalanche on ESPN+?

For those out-of-market, while NHL.TV out-of-market games are now on ESPN+, this Edmonton Oilers vs. Colorado Avalanche game won’t be available since it is on TNT.

However, during the NHL Playoffs, you can watch nearly every game on-demand with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, Sling TV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

Colorado Avalanche vs. Edmonton Oilers Game Preview: Colorado visits Edmonton with 2-0 series lead

Colorado Avalanche (56-19-7, first in the Central Division) vs. Edmonton Oilers (49-27-6, second in the Pacific Division)

Edmonton, Alberta; Saturday, 8 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Avalanche -126, Oilers +105; over/under is 7

STANLEY CUP SEMIFINALS: Avalanche lead series 2-0

BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Avalanche visit the Edmonton Oilers in the third round of the NHL Playoffs with a 2-0 lead in the series. The teams meet Thursday for the sixth time this season. The Avalanche won 4-0 in the previous matchup.

Edmonton is 49-27-6 overall and 24-12-1 in home games. The Oilers have a 16-7-2 record when they commit fewer penalties than their opponent.

Colorado has gone 24-10-3 in road games and 56-19-7 overall. The Avalanche have scored 308 total goals (3.8 per game) to rank fourth in NHL play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Connor McDavid has 44 goals and 79 assists for the Oilers. Evander Kane has scored eight goals with three assists over the last 10 games.

Nathan MacKinnon has 32 goals and 56 assists for the Avalanche. Gabriel Landeskog has six goals and six assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Oilers: 6-3-1, averaging 4.1 goals, 6.8 assists, five penalties and 10.2 penalty minutes while giving up 3.7 goals per game.

Avalanche: 8-1-1, averaging 4.6 goals, 7.4 assists, 2.5 penalties and five penalty minutes while giving up 2.9 goals per game.

INJURIES: Oilers: Oscar Klefbom: out (shoulder).

Avalanche: Ryan Murray: out (hand/wrist), Samuel Girard: out for season (sternum).