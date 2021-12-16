How to Watch Columbus Blue Jackets vs. Edmonton Oilers Game Live Online on December 16, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

On Thursday, December 16, 2021 at 9:00 PM EST, the Edmonton Oilers face the Columbus Blue Jackets. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Ohio and Fox Sports Ohio, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Edmonton Oilers vs. Columbus Blue Jackets

In Columbus, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Ohio (previously Fox Sports Ohio), which is available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Ohio, this is your only option to stream Columbus Blue Jackets games all year long.

Can you stream Edmonton Oilers vs. Columbus Blue Jackets on ESPN+?

If you live outside of Columbus, you can stream Edmonton Oilers vs. Columbus Blue Jackets, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

Live TV Streaming Option

Price: $84.99

Includes: Bally Sports Ohio and Fox Sports Ohio + 35 Top Cable Channels Sign Up $84.99 / month directv.com/stream

Columbus Blue Jackets vs. Edmonton Oilers Game Preview: Edmonton takes on Columbus, seeks to break 6-game slide

Columbus Blue Jackets (14-12-1, sixth in the Metropolitan) vs. Edmonton Oilers (16-11-0, fourth in the Pacific)

Edmonton, Alberta; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Oilers -186, Blue Jackets +155; over/under is 6

BOTTOM LINE: Edmonton aims to stop its six-game slide with a victory against Columbus.

The Oilers are 9-6-0 on their home ice. Edmonton is seventh in the NHL recording 9.1 points per game, averaging 3.3 goals and 5.8 assists.

The Blue Jackets are 5-9-0 on the road. Columbus ranks fourth in the Eastern Conference recording 8.9 points per game, averaging 3.2 goals and 5.7 assists.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season for the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Leon Draisaitl leads the Oilers with 23 goals and has 45 points. Connor McDavid has nine assists over the last 10 games for Edmonton.

Boone Jenner leads the Blue Jackets with 11 goals and has 18 points. Max Domi has five goals and two assists over the last 10 games for Columbus.

LAST 10 GAMES: Oilers: 3-7-0, averaging 2.3 goals, 4.1 assists, three penalties and 7.1 penalty minutes while giving up 3.5 goals per game with an .890 save percentage.

Blue Jackets: 3-6-1, averaging 2.9 goals, five assists, 2.1 penalties and 4.5 penalty minutes while allowing 3.7 goals per game with an .894 save percentage.

INJURIES: Oilers: Duncan Keith: out (back).

Blue Jackets: None listed.