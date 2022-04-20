How to Watch Dallas Stars vs. Edmonton Oilers Game Live Online on April 20, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Wednesday, April 20, 2022 at 8:30 PM EDT, the Edmonton Oilers face the Dallas Stars. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Extra, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Edmonton Oilers vs. Dallas Stars

In , the game is streaming on Bally Sports Extra, while in Dallas the game is streaming on Bally Sports Extra. Both RSNs are available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Extra or Bally Sports Extra, this is your only option to stream Edmonton Oilers and Dallas Stars games all year long.

What is Bally Sports Extra?

Unlike Bally Sports, most games that air on Bally Sports Extra won’t be available in your channel guide. Instead, you will have to use your TV Everywhere credentials, the log-in that comes with your streaming or cable subscription, to watch the games on Bally Sports Extra in the Bally Sports App.

If your Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, offers your local Bally Sports RSN, you are also eligible to stream Bally Sports Extra.

In some cases, Bally Sports Extra will be available as an overflow channel in your guide, or simulcast on a Sinclair-owned local affiliate network.

How to Stream Bally Sports Extra?

Once signed up, go to Bally Sports App on your smartphone, tablet, streaming player, or computer

Log-in with your streaming (e.g. DIRECTV log-in) or cable credentials

Once authenticated, games on Bally Sports Extra will show as available on your Fox Sports GO/Bally Sports App

Can you stream Edmonton Oilers vs. Dallas Stars on ESPN+?

For those out-of-market, while NHL.TV out-of-market games are now on ESPN+, this Edmonton Oilers vs. Dallas Stars game won’t be available since it is on NHL Network.

For those out-of-market, you can stream the game on NHL Network, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. It is also available with Sling TV, as part of their Sports Extra Add-On ($11), and DIRECTV STREAM Premier Plan.

However, during the NHL regular season, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Live TV Streaming Option

Price: $89.99

Dallas Stars vs. Edmonton Oilers Game Preview: Dallas visits Edmonton after Hintz's 2-goal game

Dallas Stars (43-28-5, fifth in the Central) vs. Edmonton Oilers (44-26-6, second in the Pacific)

Edmonton, Alberta; Wednesday, 8:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Dallas visits the Edmonton Oilers after Roope Hintz scored two goals in the Stars’ 6-2 loss to the Canucks.

The Oilers are 30-13-3 in Western Conference games. Edmonton ranks fifth in the Western Conference recording 9.3 points per game, averaging 3.4 goals and 5.8 assists.

The Stars are 24-16-4 against conference opponents. Dallas averages only 3.1 penalties per game, the fewest in the league. Jamie Benn leads them averaging 0.4.

Dallas took down Edmonton 5-3 in the last meeting between these teams on March 22.

TOP PERFORMERS: Leon Draisaitl leads the Oilers with 54 goals, adding 51 assists and collecting 105 points. Evander Kane has seven assists over the last 10 games for Edmonton.

Joe Pavelski leads the Stars with 47 total assists and has 74 points. Hintz has 10 points over the last 10 games for Dallas.

LAST 10 GAMES: Oilers: 8-1-1, averaging 3.6 goals, 5.6 assists, 3.3 penalties and 7.4 penalty minutes while giving up 1.9 goals per game with a .943 save percentage.

Stars: 5-3-2, averaging 2.6 goals, 4.8 assists, 2.2 penalties and five penalty minutes while allowing 2.9 goals per game with an .899 save percentage.

INJURIES: Oilers: None listed.

Stars: Vladislav Namestnikov: out (lower-body).