How to Watch Dallas Stars vs. Edmonton Oilers Game Live Online on November 5, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

Jason Gurwin

On Saturday, November 5, 2022 at 4:00 PM EDT, the Edmonton Oilers face the Dallas Stars. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Southwest and Fox Sports Southwest, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Edmonton Oilers vs. Dallas Stars

In Dallas, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Southwest, which is available with DIRECTV STREAM. It’s also available on Bally Sports+.

Can you stream Edmonton Oilers vs. Dallas Stars on ESPN+?

If you live outside of Dallas, you can stream Edmonton Oilers vs. Dallas Stars, and every out-of-market NHL game with NHL Power Play on ESPN+. To watch the game, all you need is a subscription to ESPN+, or The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Services

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $89.99
Includes: Bally Sports Southwest and Fox Sports Southwest + 35 Top Cable Channels

Dallas Stars vs. Edmonton Oilers Game Preview: Stars take on the Oilers after Robertson's 2-goal game

Dallas Stars (6-3-1, first in the Central Division) vs. Edmonton Oilers (7-3-0, second in the Pacific Division)

Edmonton, Alberta; Saturday, 4 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Dallas Stars visit the Edmonton Oilers after Jason Robertson’s two-goal game against the Arizona Coyotes in the Stars’ 7-2 win.

Edmonton had a 49-27-6 record overall and a 32-14-3 record at home last season. The Oilers scored 285 total goals last season (3.5 per game on 34.0 shots per game).

Dallas went 46-30-6 overall and 20-22-3 in road games a season ago. The Stars scored 233 goals while allowing 244 for a -11 goal differential last season.

INJURIES: Oilers: Tyler Benson: out (knee), Vincent Desharnais: out (wrist), Raphael Lavoie: out (undisclosed), Oscar Klefbom: out (shoulder), Mike Smith: out (undisclosed).

Stars: Jake Oettinger: out (lower-body), Nick Caamano: out (back).

