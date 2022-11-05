How to Watch Dallas Stars vs. Edmonton Oilers Game Live Online on November 5, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Saturday, November 5, 2022 at 4:00 PM EDT, the Edmonton Oilers face the Dallas Stars. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Southwest and Fox Sports Southwest, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Edmonton Oilers vs. Dallas Stars

5-Day Free Trial $89.99 / month directv.com/stream Get $10 OFF Your First Five Months of DIRECTV STREAM Choice Plan + Free Premium Channels

In Dallas, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Southwest, which is available with DIRECTV STREAM. It’s also available on Bally Sports+.

Can you stream Edmonton Oilers vs. Dallas Stars on ESPN+?

If you live outside of Dallas, you can stream Edmonton Oilers vs. Dallas Stars, and every out-of-market NHL game with NHL Power Play on ESPN+. To watch the game, all you need is a subscription to ESPN+, or The Disney Bundle.

Sign Up Now $9.99 / month espnplus.com Watch 1,050+ live out-of-market games with NHL Power Play on ESPN+

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Services

Price: $89.99

Includes: Bally Sports Southwest and Fox Sports Southwest + 35 Top Cable Channels 5-Day Free Trial $89.99 / month directv.com/stream Get $10 OFF Your First Five Months of DIRECTV STREAM Choice Plan + Free Premium Channels

Dallas Stars vs. Edmonton Oilers Game Preview: Stars take on the Oilers after Robertson's 2-goal game

Dallas Stars (6-3-1, first in the Central Division) vs. Edmonton Oilers (7-3-0, second in the Pacific Division)

Edmonton, Alberta; Saturday, 4 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Dallas Stars visit the Edmonton Oilers after Jason Robertson’s two-goal game against the Arizona Coyotes in the Stars’ 7-2 win.

Edmonton had a 49-27-6 record overall and a 32-14-3 record at home last season. The Oilers scored 285 total goals last season (3.5 per game on 34.0 shots per game).

Dallas went 46-30-6 overall and 20-22-3 in road games a season ago. The Stars scored 233 goals while allowing 244 for a -11 goal differential last season.

INJURIES: Oilers: Tyler Benson: out (knee), Vincent Desharnais: out (wrist), Raphael Lavoie: out (undisclosed), Oscar Klefbom: out (shoulder), Mike Smith: out (undisclosed).

Stars: Jake Oettinger: out (lower-body), Nick Caamano: out (back).