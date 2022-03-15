How to Watch Detroit Red Wings vs. Edmonton Oilers Game Live Online on March 15, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Tuesday, March 15, 2022 at 9:00 PM EDT, the Edmonton Oilers face the Detroit Red Wings. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Detroit Plus and Fox Sports Detroit Plus, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Edmonton Oilers vs. Detroit Red Wings

In Detroit, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Detroit Plus (previously Fox Sports Detroit Plus), which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Detroit Plus, this is your only option to stream Detroit Red Wings games all year long.

Can you stream Edmonton Oilers vs. Detroit Red Wings on ESPN+?

If you live outside of Detroit, you can stream Edmonton Oilers vs. Detroit Red Wings, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Detroit Red Wings vs. Edmonton Oilers Game Preview: Edmonton hosts Detroit after McDavid's 2-goal game

Detroit Red Wings (24-28-7, fifth in the Atlantic) vs. Edmonton Oilers (32-23-4, third in the Pacific)

Edmonton, Alberta; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Edmonton hosts the Detroit Red Wings after Connor McDavid scored two goals in the Oilers’ 4-1 victory against the Lightning.

The Oilers are 16-12-0 on their home ice. Edmonton is fifth in the Western Conference averaging 5.6 assists per game, led by Cooper Marody with 1.0.

The Red Wings are 8-16-3 on the road. Detroit averages 9.1 penalty minutes per game, the seventh-most in the Eastern Conference. Givani Smith leads the team serving 96 total minutes.

In their last meeting on Nov. 9, Detroit won 4-2. Vladislav Namestnikov scored a team-high two goals for the Red Wings in the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Leon Draisaitl leads the Oilers with a plus-15 in 59 games this season. McDavid has six goals and six assists over the last 10 games for Edmonton.

Dylan Larkin leads the Red Wings with 27 goals and has 57 points. Moritz Seider has nine assists over the last 10 games for Detroit.

LAST 10 GAMES: Oilers: 4-5-1, averaging 2.8 goals, 4.6 assists, 4.1 penalties and 10.1 penalty minutes while giving up 3.1 goals per game with a .901 save percentage.

Red Wings: 2-7-1, averaging 2.9 goals, 5.1 assists, 3.3 penalties and 7.2 penalty minutes while allowing five goals per game with an .858 save percentage.

INJURIES: Oilers: None listed.

Red Wings: None listed.