How to Watch Florida Panthers vs. Edmonton Oilers Game Live Online on January 20, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Thursday, January 20, 2022 at 9:00 PM EST, the Edmonton Oilers face the Florida Panthers. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Florida and Fox Sports Florida, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Edmonton Oilers vs. Florida Panthers

In Miami, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Florida (previously Fox Sports Florida), which is available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Florida, this is your only option to stream Florida Panthers games all year long.

Can you stream Edmonton Oilers vs. Florida Panthers on ESPN+?

If you live outside of Miami, you can stream Edmonton Oilers vs. Florida Panthers, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

Live TV Streaming Option

Price: $84.99

Includes: Bally Sports Florida and Fox Sports Florida + 35 Top Cable Channels Sign Up $84.99 / month directv.com/stream

Florida Panthers vs. Edmonton Oilers Game Preview: Top scorers meet in Edmonton-Florida matchup

Florida Panthers (26-8-5, first in the Atlantic) vs. Edmonton Oilers (18-15-2, sixth in the Pacific)

Edmonton, Alberta; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two of the NHL’s top scorers, Leon Draisaitl and Jonathan Huberdeau, meet when Edmonton and Florida face off. Draisaitl currently ranks second in the NHL with 54 points and Huberdeau is fourth in the league with 53 points.

The Oilers are 10-7-0 at home. Edmonton leads the Western Conference with 5.9 assists per game, led by Connor McDavid averaging 1.0.

The Panthers are 5-5-5 on the road. Florida is second in the NHL averaging 4.0 goals per game, led by Anthony Duclair with 16.

The teams square off Thursday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jesse Puljujarvi leads the Oilers with a plus-six in 33 games this season. Draisaitl has six assists over the last 10 games for Edmonton.

Duclair leads the Panthers with a plus-27 in 31 games this season. Huberdeau has 15 assists over the last 10 games for Florida.

LAST 10 GAMES: Oilers: 2-6-2, averaging 2.8 goals, 5.3 assists, three penalties and 6.3 penalty minutes while giving up 3.8 goals per game with an .873 save percentage.

Panthers: 8-1-1, averaging 5.5 goals, 9.5 assists, 4.1 penalties and 10.1 penalty minutes while allowing 2.8 goals per game with a .921 save percentage.

INJURIES: Oilers: Stuart Skinner: out (covid-19), Ilya Konovalov: out (covid-19), Mike Smith: out (thumb), Slater Koekkoek: out (covid-19), Brendan Perlini: out (covid-19), Kyle Turris: out (covid-19), Connor McDavid: out (covid-19), Tyler Benson: out (covid-19), Derek Ryan: out (covid-19), Evan Bouchard: out (covid-19), Tyson Barrie: out (covid-19), Kailer Yamamoto: out (covid-19).

Panthers: Jonas Johansson: out (covid-19), Markus Nutivaara: out (undisclosed).