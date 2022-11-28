 Skip to Content
How to Watch Florida Panthers vs. Edmonton Oilers Game Live Online on November 28, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

Jason Gurwin

On Monday, November 28, 2022 at 9:30 PM EST, the Edmonton Oilers face the Florida Panthers. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Florida Extra, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Edmonton Oilers vs. Florida Panthers

In Miami, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Florida Extra, which is available with Bally Sports+. It’s also available on DIRECTV STREAM.

Can you stream Edmonton Oilers vs. Florida Panthers on ESPN+?

If you live outside of Miami, you can stream Edmonton Oilers vs. Florida Panthers, and every out-of-market NHL game with NHL Power Play on ESPN+. To watch the game, all you need is a subscription to ESPN+, or The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like Bally Sports+ and DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 7-Day Free Trial of Bally Sports+.

Florida Panthers vs. Edmonton Oilers Game Preview: Edmonton hosts Florida after Bouchard's 2-goal performance

Florida Panthers (9-6-1, fifth in the Atlantic Division) vs. Edmonton Oilers (9-7-0, fourth in the Pacific Division)

Edmonton, Alberta; Monday, 9:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Edmonton Oilers host the Florida Panthers after Evan Bouchard scored two goals in the Oilers’ 4-3 win over the New York Rangers.

Edmonton is 9-7-0 overall and 5-6-0 in home games. The Oilers lead the league with 19 power-play goals.

Florida has gone 4-6-0 in road games and 9-6-1 overall. The Panthers have a 3-3-2 record in games they serve more penalty minutes than their opponents.

Monday’s game is the fourth time these teams meet this season. The Oilers won 4-2 in the previous meeting. Bouchard led the Oilers with two goals.

TOP PERFORMERS: Connor McDavid has 16 goals and 20 assists for the Oilers. Leon Draisaitl has six goals and four assists over the past 10 games.

Carter Verhaeghe has 12 goals and seven assists for the Panthers. Sam Reinhart has scored six goals with four assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Oilers: 4-6-0, averaging 2.6 goals, 4.5 assists, 3.7 penalties and 7.4 penalty minutes while giving up 3.8 goals per game.

Panthers: 4-4-2, averaging 3.9 goals, 6.6 assists, 4.6 penalties and 11.3 penalty minutes while giving up 3.4 goals per game.

INJURIES: Oilers: Tyler Benson: out (knee), Evander Kane: out (wrist), Oscar Klefbom: out (shoulder), Mike Smith: out (undisclosed).

Panthers: Anthony Duclair: out (achilles), Aleksander Barkov: out (illness).

