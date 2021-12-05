How to Watch Los Angeles Kings vs. Edmonton Oilers Game Live Online on December 5, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

On Sunday, December 5, 2021 at 8:00 PM EST, the Edmonton Oilers face the Los Angeles Kings. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports West and Fox Sports West, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Edmonton Oilers vs. Los Angeles Kings

In Los Angeles, the game is streaming on Bally Sports West (previously Fox Sports West), which is available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports West, this is your only option to stream Los Angeles Kings games all year long.

Can you stream Edmonton Oilers vs. Los Angeles Kings on ESPN+?

If you live outside of Los Angeles, you can stream Edmonton Oilers vs. Los Angeles Kings, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

Los Angeles Kings vs. Edmonton Oilers Game Preview: Draisaitl, Oilers to host the Kings

By The Associated Press

Los Angeles Kings (9-9-4, seventh in the Pacific) vs. Edmonton Oilers (16-6-0, second in the Pacific)

Edmonton, Alberta; Sunday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Oilers -193, Kings +162; over/under is 6

BOTTOM LINE: Leon Draisaitl and Edmonton take on Los Angeles. Draisaitl is first in the league with 43 points, scoring 21 goals and recording 22 assists.

The Oilers are 7-1-0 against the rest of their division. Edmonton ranks third in the league averaging 6.6 assists per game, led by Connor McDavid with 1.2.

The Kings are 1-1-1 against the rest of their division. Los Angeles is 29th in the NHL with 35.2 shots per game and is averaging 2.6 goals.

The teams square off Sunday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Draisaitl leads the Oilers with 43 points, scoring 21 goals and adding 22 assists. McDavid has seven goals and 11 assists over the last 10 games for Edmonton.

Alex Iafallo leads the Kings with nine goals and has 16 points. Adrian Kempe has four goals over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

LAST 10 GAMES: Oilers: 6-4-0, averaging 3.2 goals, 5.7 assists, 3.5 penalties and 7.7 penalty minutes while giving up 2.9 goals per game with a .915 save percentage.

Kings: 3-4-3, averaging 2.4 goals, four assists, 3.2 penalties and 7.2 penalty minutes while giving up 2.8 goals per game with a .911 save percentage.

INJURIES: Oilers: None listed.

Kings: Andreas Athanasiou: day to day (health protocols).