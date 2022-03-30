How to Watch Los Angeles Kings vs. Edmonton Oilers Game Live Online on March 30, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Wednesday, March 30, 2022 at 9:30 PM EDT, the Edmonton Oilers face the Los Angeles Kings. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports West and Fox Sports West, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Edmonton Oilers vs. Los Angeles Kings

5-Day Free Trial $89.99 / month directv.com/stream For a Limited Time, Get $10 OFF Your First Three Months of DIRECTV STREAM.

In Los Angeles, the game is streaming on Bally Sports West (previously Fox Sports West), which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports West, this is your only option to stream Los Angeles Kings games all year long.

Can you stream Edmonton Oilers vs. Los Angeles Kings on ESPN+?

If you live outside of Los Angeles, you can stream Edmonton Oilers vs. Los Angeles Kings, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Live TV Streaming Option

Price: $89.99

Includes: Bally Sports West and Fox Sports West + 35 Top Cable Channels 5-Day Free Trial $89.99 / month directv.com/stream For a Limited Time, Get $10 OFF Your First Three Months of DIRECTV STREAM.

Los Angeles Kings vs. Edmonton Oilers Game Preview: McDavid, Oilers to host the Kings

Los Angeles Kings (36-23-9, second in the Pacific) vs. Edmonton Oilers (37-25-5, third in the Pacific)

Edmonton, Alberta; Wednesday, 9:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Connor McDavid and Edmonton square off against Los Angeles. McDavid leads the NHL with 98 points, scoring 36 goals and recording 62 assists.

The Oilers are 14-5-0 against Pacific opponents. Edmonton is 11th in the NHL with 33.6 shots per game and is averaging 3.4 goals.

The Kings are 8-8-2 against the rest of their division. Los Angeles ranks 10th in the Western Conference averaging 2.9 goals per game, led by Adrian Kempe with 28.

In their last meeting on Feb. 15, Edmonton won 5-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Leon Draisaitl leads the Oilers with 48 goals, adding 48 assists and collecting 96 points. McDavid has 19 points over the last 10 games for Edmonton.

Anze Kopitar leads the Kings with 40 total assists and has 57 points. Trevor Moore has four goals and five assists over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

LAST 10 GAMES: Oilers: 7-2-1, averaging 4.8 goals, eight assists, four penalties and 8.6 penalty minutes while giving up 3.2 goals per game with an .898 save percentage.

Kings: 4-4-2, averaging 2.5 goals, 3.7 assists, 3.2 penalties and 6.7 penalty minutes while giving up 2.6 goals per game with a .907 save percentage.

INJURIES: Oilers: Kris Russell: out indefinitely (covid-19 protocols).

Kings: Brendan Lemieux: out (lower body), Blake Lizotte: day to day (undisclosed).