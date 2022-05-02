 Skip to Content
How to Watch Los Angeles Kings vs. Edmonton Oilers Game Live Online on May 2, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

Jason Gurwin

On Monday, May 2, 2022 at 10:00 PM EDT, the Edmonton Oilers face the Los Angeles Kings. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports West, Fox Sports West, and ESPN2, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Edmonton Oilers vs. Los Angeles Kings

In Los Angeles, the game is streaming on Bally Sports West (previously Fox Sports West), which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports West, this is your only option to stream Los Angeles Kings games all year long.

Nationally the game will be streaming on ESPN2, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. It’s also available on Sling TV, fuboTV, and YouTube TV.

Can you stream Edmonton Oilers vs. Los Angeles Kings on ESPN+?

For those out-of-market, while NHL.TV out-of-market games are now on ESPN+, this Edmonton Oilers vs. Los Angeles Kings game won’t be available since it is on ESPN2.

However, during the NHL Playoffs, you can watch every playoff game on-demand with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Sling TV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

DTV STREAMfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Free TrialFree TrialSign UpFree Trial50% OFFSign Up
$69.99$69.99$69.99$25$35$35$64.99
Bally Sports West≥ $89.99------
Fox Sports West≥ $89.99------
ESPN2--

All Live TV Streaming Options

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $89.99
Includes: Bally Sports West, Fox Sports West, and ESPN2 + 35 Top Cable Channels

fuboTV

Price: $69.99
Includes: ESPN2 + 27 Top Cable Channels

Sling TV

Price: $35
Includes: ESPN2 + 16 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $69.99
Includes: ESPN2 + 32 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: ESPN2 + 32 Top Cable Channels

Los Angeles Kings vs. Edmonton Oilers Game Preview: Los Angeles visits Edmonton to open the NHL Playoffs

Los Angeles Kings (44-27-11, third in the Pacific Division) vs. Edmonton Oilers (49-27-6, second in the Pacific Division)

Edmonton, Alberta; Monday, 10 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Oilers -191, Kings +160; over/under is 6

NHL PLAYOFFS FIRST ROUND: Oilers host series opener

BOTTOM LINE: The Edmonton Oilers host the Los Angeles Kings in game one of the Western Conference first round. The teams meet Thursday for the fifth time this season. The Oilers went 3-1 against the Kings in the regular season. In their last regular season matchup on April 7, the Oilers won 3-2.

Edmonton has gone 49-27-6 overall with a 19-5-0 record against the Pacific Division. The Oilers have scored 285 total goals (3.5 per game) to rank seventh in the league.

Los Angeles is 10-10-3 against the Pacific Division and 44-27-11 overall. The Kings have a 33-7-5 record in games they score three or more goals.

TOP PERFORMERS: Connor McDavid has scored 44 goals with 79 assists for the Oilers. Evander Kane has six goals and four assists over the past 10 games.

Phillip Danault has scored 27 goals with 24 assists for the Kings. Trevor Moore has four goals and four assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Oilers: 7-2-1, averaging 3.5 goals, 5.9 assists, 3.6 penalties and 8.8 penalty minutes while giving up 2.2 goals per game.

Kings: 6-3-1, averaging 3.2 goals, 5.3 assists, four penalties and 9.6 penalty minutes while giving up 3.1 goals per game.

INJURIES: Oilers: Oscar Klefbom: out (shoulder), Darnell Nurse: out (lower body).

Kings: Drew Doughty: out for season (wrist), Sean Walker: out for season (lower body).

