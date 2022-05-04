 Skip to Content
How to Watch Los Angeles Kings vs. Edmonton Oilers Game 2 Live Online on May 4, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

Jason Gurwin

On Wednesday, May 4, 2022 at 10:00 PM EDT, the Edmonton Oilers face the Los Angeles Kings. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports West, Fox Sports West, and ESPN2, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Edmonton Oilers vs. Los Angeles Kings

In Los Angeles, the game is streaming on Bally Sports West (previously Fox Sports West), which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports West, this is your only option to stream Los Angeles Kings games all year long.

Nationally the game will be streaming on ESPN2, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. It’s also available on Sling TV, fuboTV, and YouTube TV.

If the earlier games go to overtime, the Oilers/Kings would start on ESPNU.

Can you stream Edmonton Oilers vs. Los Angeles Kings on ESPN+?

For those out-of-market, while NHL.TV out-of-market games are now on ESPN+, this Edmonton Oilers vs. Los Angeles Kings game won’t be available since it is on ESPN2.

However, during the NHL regular season, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Sling TV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

DTV STREAMfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Free TrialFree TrialSign UpFree Trial50% OFFSign Up
$69.99$69.99$69.99$25$35$35$64.99
Bally Sports West≥ $89.99------
Fox Sports West≥ $89.99------
ESPN2--

All Live TV Streaming Options

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $89.99
Includes: Bally Sports West, Fox Sports West, and ESPN2 + 35 Top Cable Channels

fuboTV

Price: $69.99
Includes: ESPN2 + 27 Top Cable Channels

Sling TV

Price: $35
Includes: ESPN2 + 16 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $69.99
Includes: ESPN2 + 32 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: ESPN2 + 32 Top Cable Channels

Los Angeles Kings vs. Edmonton Oilers Game Preview: Edmonton Looks to Even the Series with the Kings

Los Angeles Kings (44-27-11, third in the Pacific Division) vs. Edmonton Oilers (49-27-6, second in the Pacific Division)

Edmonton, Alberta; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Oilers -191, Kings +158; over/under is 6.5

NHL PLAYOFFS FIRST ROUND: Oilers host Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

BOTTOM LINE: The Edmonton Oilers host the Los Angeles Kings to start the Western Conference first round. The teams meet Thursday for the fifth time this season. The Oilers went 3-1 against the Kings during the regular season.

Edmonton has gone 49-27-6 overall with a 19-5-0 record against the Pacific Division. The Oilers have given up 251 goals while scoring 285 for a +34 scoring differential.

Los Angeles is 44-27-11 overall and 10-10-3 against the Pacific Division. The Kings are 33-7-5 when scoring at least three goals.

TOP PERFORMERS: Connor McDavid has 44 goals and 79 assists for the Oilers. Leon Draisaitl has scored six goals with four assists over the last 10 games.

Adrian Kempe has 35 goals and 19 assists for the Kings. Viktor Arvidsson has six assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Oilers: 7-3-0, averaging 3.7 goals, 6.3 assists, 3.9 penalties and 9.4 penalty minutes while giving up 2.5 goals per game.

Kings: 7-2-1, averaging 3.4 goals, 5.8 assists, 4.3 penalties and 10.2 penalty minutes while giving up 3.1 goals per game.

INJURIES: Oilers: Oscar Klefbom: out (shoulder).

Kings: Viktor Arvidsson: day to day (undisclosed), Drew Doughty: out for season (wrist), Sean Walker: out for season (lower body).

