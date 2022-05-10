 Skip to Content
How to Watch Los Angeles Kings vs. Edmonton Oilers First Round: Game 5 Live Online on May 10, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

Jason Gurwin

On Tuesday, May 10, 2022 at 10:00 PM EDT, the Edmonton Oilers face the Los Angeles Kings. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports SoCal, Fox Sports Prime Ticket, and ESPN2, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Edmonton Oilers vs. Los Angeles Kings

In Los Angeles, the game is streaming on Bally Sports SoCal (previously Fox Sports Prime Ticket), which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports SoCal, this is your only option to stream Los Angeles Kings games all year long.

Nationally the game will be streaming on ESPN2, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. It’s also available on Sling TV, fuboTV, and YouTube TV. If the earlier game games to overtime, this matchup will start on ESPNU.

Can you stream Edmonton Oilers vs. Los Angeles Kings on ESPN+?

For those out-of-market, while NHL.TV out-of-market games are now on ESPN+, this Edmonton Oilers vs. Los Angeles Kings game won’t be available since it is on ESPN2.

However, during the NHL Playoffs, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game on-demand a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Sling TV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Options

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $89.99
Includes: Bally Sports SoCal, Fox Sports Prime Ticket, and ESPN2 + 35 Top Cable Channels

fuboTV

Price: $69.99
Includes: ESPN2 + 27 Top Cable Channels

Sling TV

Price: $35
Includes: ESPN2 + 16 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $69.99
Includes: ESPN2 + 32 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: ESPN2 + 32 Top Cable Channels

Los Angeles Kings vs. Edmonton Oilers Game Preview: Oilers and Kings tied 2-2 heading to game 5

Los Angeles Kings (44-27-11, third in the Pacific Division) vs. Edmonton Oilers (49-27-6, second in the Pacific Division)

Edmonton, Alberta; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Oilers -216, Kings +179; over/under is 6.5

NHL PLAYOFFS FIRST ROUND: Series tied 2-2

BOTTOM LINE: The Edmonton Oilers host the Los Angeles Kings in game five of the first round of the NHL Playoffs with the series tied 2-2. The teams meet Sunday for the sixth time this season. The Kings won 4-0 in the last matchup. Carl Grundstrom led the Kings with two goals.

Edmonton is 49-27-6 overall with a 19-5-0 record against the Pacific Division. The Oilers have conceded 251 goals while scoring 285 for a +34 scoring differential.

Los Angeles is 10-10-3 against the Pacific Division and 44-27-11 overall. The Kings have gone 23-10-5 in games they have fewer penalties than their opponent.

TOP PERFORMERS: Zach Hyman has scored 27 goals with 27 assists for the Oilers. Evander Kane has 11 goals and three assists over the last 10 games.

Adrian Kempe has 35 goals and 19 assists for the Kings. Anze Kopitar has two goals and five assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Oilers: 7-3-0, averaging 4.2 goals, 7.2 assists, 4.8 penalties and 12.8 penalty minutes while giving up 2.5 goals per game.

Kings: 7-2-1, averaging 2.9 goals, 4.8 assists, 5.2 penalties and 14.9 penalty minutes while giving up 2.8 goals per game.

INJURIES: Oilers: Oscar Klefbom: out (shoulder).

Kings: Viktor Arvidsson: day to day (undisclosed), Drew Doughty: out for season (wrist), Sean Walker: out for season (lower body).

