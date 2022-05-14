 Skip to Content
NHL TV Guide: How to Watch Los Angeles Kings vs. Edmonton Oilers Game 7 Live Online on May 14, 2022: Streaming Options

Jason Gurwin

On Saturday, May 14, 2022 at 10:00 PM EDT, the Edmonton Oilers face the Los Angeles Kings. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports SoCal, Fox Sports Prime Ticket, and ESPN, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Edmonton Oilers vs. Los Angeles Kings

In Los Angeles, the game is streaming on Bally Sports SoCal (previously Fox Sports Prime Ticket), which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports SoCal, this is your only option to stream Los Angeles Kings games all year long.

Elsewhere, the game is streaming on ESPN, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on fuboTV, Sling TV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV to watch Edmonton Oilers games all year long.

Can you stream Edmonton Oilers vs. Los Angeles Kings on ESPN+?

For those out-of-market, while NHL.TV out-of-market games are now on ESPN+, this Edmonton Oilers vs. Los Angeles Kings game won’t be available since it is on ESPN.

However, during the NHL Playoffs, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game on-demand a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Sling TV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Los Angeles Kings vs. Edmonton Oilers Game Preview: Oilers Face Kings in Game 7 Elimination Matchup

Los Angeles Kings (44-27-11, third in the Pacific Division) vs. Edmonton Oilers (49-27-6, second in the Pacific Division)

Edmonton, Alberta; Saturday, 10 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Oilers -216, Kings +176; over/under is 6.5

NHL PLAYOFFS FIRST ROUND: Series tied 3-3

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Kings visit the Edmonton Oilers in game seven of the first round of the NHL Playoffs. The teams meet Thursday for the sixth time this season. The Oilers won the last matchup 4-2. Evander Kane scored two goals in the win.

Edmonton has gone 49-27-6 overall with a 19-5-0 record in Pacific Division games. The Oilers are 39-7-2 when scoring at least three goals.

Los Angeles is 10-10-3 against the Pacific Division and 44-27-11 overall. The Kings have gone 33-7-5 in games they score at least three goals.

TOP PERFORMERS: Zach Hyman has 27 goals and 27 assists for the Oilers. Kane has nine goals and three assists over the past 10 games.

Anze Kopitar has scored 19 goals with 48 assists for the Kings. Adrian Kempe has three goals and seven assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Oilers: 6-3-1, averaging 3.9 goals, 6.6 assists, 4.8 penalties and 13 penalty minutes while giving up 2.7 goals per game.

Kings: 6-3-1, averaging 3.2 goals, 5.3 assists, 4.8 penalties and 14.1 penalty minutes while giving up 3.3 goals per game.

INJURIES: Oilers: Oscar Klefbom: out (shoulder).

Kings: Viktor Arvidsson: day to day (undisclosed), Drew Doughty: out for season (wrist), Sean Walker: out for season (lower body).

