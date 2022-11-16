How to Watch Los Angeles Kings vs. Edmonton Oilers Game Live Online on November 16, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Wednesday, November 16, 2022 at 10:00 PM EST, the Edmonton Oilers face the Los Angeles Kings. The game is airing exclusively on TNT, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Edmonton Oilers vs. Los Angeles Kings

In Los Angeles and nationally the game will be streaming on TNT, which is available with a Subscription to Sling TV (50% OFF). It’s also available on DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. Since it’s a nationally televised game, it won’t air on your local RSN.

Can you stream Edmonton Oilers vs. Los Angeles Kings on ESPN+?

For those out-of-market, while NHL.TV out-of-market games are now on ESPN+, this Edmonton Oilers vs. Los Angeles Kings game won’t be available since it is on TNT.

However, during the NHL regular season, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

Los Angeles Kings vs. Edmonton Oilers Game Preview: Oilers host the Kings after Barrie's 2-goal game

Los Angeles Kings (10-6-1, second in the Pacific Division) vs. Edmonton Oilers (9-7-0, fourth in the Pacific Division)

Edmonton, Alberta; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Edmonton Oilers host the Los Angeles Kings after Tyson Barrie scored two goals in the Oilers’ 4-2 win against the Florida Panthers.

Edmonton has gone 9-7-0 overall with a 2-1-0 record against the Pacific Division. The Oilers have scored 59 total goals (3.7 per game) to rank second in the league.

Los Angeles is 0-3-0 against the Pacific Division and 10-6-1 overall. The Kings rank sixth in NHL play with 55 total goals (averaging 3.2 per game).

The matchup Wednesday is the sixth time these teams square off this season. The Oilers won 2-0 in the last meeting. Barrie led the Oilers with two goals.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ryan Nugent-Hopkins has eight goals and nine assists for the Oilers. Connor McDavid has 10 goals and 12 assists over the last 10 games.

Anze Kopitar has two goals and 11 assists for the Kings. Gabriel Vilardi has scored five goals and added one assist over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Oilers: 6-4-0, averaging 3.7 goals, 6.7 assists, 4.4 penalties and 9.1 penalty minutes while giving up 3.8 goals per game.

Kings: 6-3-1, averaging 3.3 goals, 6.1 assists, 3.4 penalties and 7.1 penalty minutes while giving up 2.9 goals per game.

INJURIES: Oilers: Tyler Benson: out (knee), Evander Kane: out (wrist), Vincent Desharnais: out (wrist), Raphael Lavoie: out (undisclosed), Oscar Klefbom: out (shoulder), Mike Smith: out (undisclosed).

Kings: Brendan Lemieux: out (lower-body), Alex Iafallo: out (lower body).