How to Watch Minnesota Wild vs. Edmonton Oilers Game Live Online on February 20, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Sunday, February 20, 2022 at 8:00 PM EST, the Edmonton Oilers face the Minnesota Wild.

Edmonton Oilers vs. Minnesota Wild

Can you stream Edmonton Oilers vs. Minnesota Wild on ESPN+?

If you live outside of Minneapolis, you can stream Edmonton Oilers vs. Minnesota Wild, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

Minnesota Wild vs. Edmonton Oilers Game Preview: Edmonton takes on Minnesota, looks for 6th straight victory

Minnesota Wild (30-13-3, third in the Central) vs. Edmonton Oilers (28-18-3, third in the Pacific)

Edmonton, Alberta; Sunday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Oilers -110, Wild -110; over/under is 6.5

BOTTOM LINE: Edmonton will attempt to continue its five-game win streak with a victory against Minnesota.

The Oilers are 21-8-0 against Western Conference opponents. Edmonton ranks 13th in the NHL with 33.8 shots per game and is averaging 3.3 goals.

The Wild are 16-11-1 in conference games. Minnesota averages 11.0 penalty minutes per game, the third-most in the NHL. Marcus Foligno leads the team serving 87 total minutes.

In their last meeting on Dec. 7, Minnesota won 4-1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Connor McDavid leads the Oilers with a plus-12 in 48 games this season. Leon Draisaitl has 10 points over the last 10 games for Edmonton.

Kirill Kaprizov leads the Wild with 23 goals and has 61 points. Mats Zuccarello has 16 points over the last 10 games for Minnesota.

LAST 10 GAMES: Oilers: 7-2-1, averaging 3.7 goals, six assists, four penalties and 8.6 penalty minutes while giving up 2.4 goals per game with a .915 save percentage.

Wild: 7-3-0, averaging 3.9 goals, 7.1 assists, 4.5 penalties and 11.3 penalty minutes while allowing 2.6 goals per game with a .919 save percentage.

INJURIES: Oilers: None listed.

Wild: None listed.