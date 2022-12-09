Where to Watch Minnesota Wild vs. Edmonton Oilers Game Live Online on December 9, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Friday, December 9, 2022 at 9:00 PM EST, the Edmonton Oilers face the Minnesota Wild. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports North Extra and Bally Sports Wisconsin Extra, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Edmonton Oilers vs. Minnesota Wild

In Minneapolis, the game is streaming on Bally Sports North Extra, which is available with Bally Sports+. It’s also available on DIRECTV STREAM.

Can you stream Edmonton Oilers vs. Minnesota Wild on ESPN+?

If you live outside of Minneapolis, you can stream Edmonton Oilers vs. Minnesota Wild, and every out-of-market NHL game with NHL Power Play on ESPN+. To watch the game, all you need is a subscription to ESPN+, or The Disney Bundle.

Watch 1,050+ live out-of-market games with NHL Power Play on ESPN+

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like Bally Sports+ and DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 7-Day Free Trial of Bally Sports+.

Price: $19.99

Includes: Bally Sports North Extra and Bally Sports Wisconsin Extra

Includes: Bally Sports North Extra and Bally Sports Wisconsin Extra + 35 Top Cable Channels

Minnesota Wild vs. Edmonton Oilers Game Preview: Oilers host the Wild after Nugent-Hopkins' 2-goal game

Minnesota Wild (13-9-2, third in the Central Division) vs. Edmonton Oilers (14-12-0, fourth in the Pacific Division)

Edmonton, Alberta; Friday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Edmonton Oilers host the Minnesota Wild after Ryan Nugent-Hopkins scored two goals in the Oilers’ 8-2 win over the Arizona Coyotes.

Edmonton has a 14-12-0 record overall and an 8-7-0 record on its home ice. The Oilers have gone 15-4-0 when scoring three or more goals.

Minnesota has a 6-4-1 record on the road and a 13-9-2 record overall. The Wild have a 6-2-1 record in games they score at least one power-play goal.

The matchup Friday is the fifth meeting between these teams this season. The Wild won 5-3 in the last matchup.

TOP PERFORMERS: Connor McDavid has 22 goals and 26 assists for the Oilers. Leon Draisaitl has scored nine goals with seven assists over the past 10 games.

Matthew Boldy has scored nine goals with nine assists for the Wild. Kirill Kaprizov has seven goals and nine assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Oilers: 6-4-0, averaging 3.7 goals, 6.7 assists, 3.3 penalties and 7.1 penalty minutes while giving up 3.4 goals per game.

Wild: 6-4-0, averaging 3.7 goals, 6.6 assists, 4.5 penalties and 11.3 penalty minutes while giving up 3.2 goals per game.

INJURIES: Oilers: Evander Kane: out (wrist), Warren Foegele: out (undisclosed), Oscar Klefbom: out (shoulder), Mike Smith: out (undisclosed), Ryan McLeod: out (undisclosed).

Wild: Ryan Hartman: out (upper-body), Jonas Brodin: day to day (lower-body).