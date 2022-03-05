How to Watch Montreal Canadiens vs. Edmonton Oilers Game Live Online on March 5, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Saturday, March 5, 2022 at 7:00 PM EST, the Edmonton Oilers face the Montreal Canadiens. The game is airing exclusively on ESPN+.

Edmonton Oilers vs. Montreal Canadiens

When: Saturday, March 5, 2022 at 7:00 PM EST

TV: ESPN+

Stream: Watch with Subscription to ESPN+

Montreal Canadiens vs. Edmonton Oilers Game Preview: Montreal visits Edmonton after Chiarot's 2-goal game

Montreal Canadiens (14-34-7, eighth in the Atlantic) vs. Edmonton Oilers (30-21-4, third in the Pacific)

Edmonton, Alberta; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Edmonton Oilers host Montreal after Ben Chiarot scored two goals in the Canadiens’ 5-4 overtime victory against the Flames.

The Oilers are 14-11-0 on their home ice. Edmonton ranks fifth in the Western Conference recording 8.9 points per game, averaging 3.2 goals and 5.7 assists.

The Canadiens are 6-17-6 on the road. Montreal is last in the league averaging only 4.0 assists per game. Nicholas Suzuki leads them with 25 total assists.

In their last meeting on Jan. 29, Edmonton won 7-2. Zach Hyman scored a team-high two goals for the Oilers in the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Connor McDavid leads the Oilers with 79 points, scoring 29 goals and collecting 50 assists. Leon Draisaitl has five goals and eight assists over the last 10 games for Edmonton.

Suzuki has 37 total points while scoring 12 goals and totaling 25 assists for the Canadiens. Cole Caufield has six goals and six assists over the last 10 games for Montreal.

LAST 10 GAMES: Oilers: 6-3-1, averaging 3.6 goals, 5.8 assists, 4.3 penalties and 9.4 penalty minutes while giving up 2.7 goals per game with a .909 save percentage.

Canadiens: 6-4-0, averaging 3.1 goals, 4.9 assists, 4.1 penalties and 8.8 penalty minutes while giving up three goals per game with a .905 save percentage.

INJURIES: Oilers: None listed.

Canadiens: Christian Dvorak: out (upper body), Rafael Harvey-Pinard: out (health protocols), Louie Belpedio: out (covid-19), Gianni Fairbrother: out (covid-19), David Savard: out (ankle).