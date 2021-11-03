 Skip to Content
How to Watch Nashville Predators vs. Edmonton Oilers Game Live Online on November 3, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

Jason Gurwin

On Wednesday, November 3, 2021 at 8:30 PM EDT, the Edmonton Oilers face the Nashville Predators. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports South and Fox Sports South, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Edmonton Oilers vs. Nashville Predators

In Nashville, the game is streaming on Bally Sports South (previously Fox Sports South), which is available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports South, this is your only option to stream Nashville Predators games all year long.

Can you stream Edmonton Oilers vs. Nashville Predators on ESPN+?

If you live outside of Nashville, you can stream Edmonton Oilers vs. Nashville Predators, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

Live TV Streaming Option

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $84.99
Includes: Bally Sports South and Fox Sports South + 35 Top Cable Channels

Nashville Predators vs. Edmonton Oilers Game Preview: Predators play the Oilers on 4-game win streak

By The Associated Press

Nashville Predators (5-4-0, fourth in the Central) vs. Edmonton Oilers (7-1-0, first in the Pacific)

Edmonton, Alberta; Wednesday, 8:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Oilers -186, Predators +157; over/under is 6

BOTTOM LINE: Nashville looks to keep its four-game win streak alive when the Predators take on Edmonton.

Edmonton went 35-19-2 overall and 16-12-0 at home in the 2020-21 season. The Oilers averaged 3.2 penalties and 7.8 penalty minutes per game.

Nashville finished 31-23-2 overall with a 13-13-2 record on the road during the 2020-21 season. The Predators scored 151 total goals last season, 28 on power plays and six shorthanded.

The teams face off Wednesday for the first time this season.

INJURIES: Oilers: None listed.

Predators: David Rittich: out (covid-19).

