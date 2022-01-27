How to Watch Nashville Predators vs. Edmonton Oilers Game Live Online on January 27, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Thursday, January 27, 2022 at 9:00 PM EST, the Edmonton Oilers face the Nashville Predators. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports South and Fox Sports South, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Edmonton Oilers vs. Nashville Predators

In Nashville, the game is streaming on Bally Sports South (previously Fox Sports South), which is available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports South, this is your only option to stream Nashville Predators games all year long.

Can you stream Edmonton Oilers vs. Nashville Predators on ESPN+?

If you live outside of Nashville, you can stream Edmonton Oilers vs. Nashville Predators, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

Live TV Streaming Option

Price: $89.99

Includes: Bally Sports South and Fox Sports South + 35 Top Cable Channels Sign Up $89.99 / month directv.com/stream

Nashville Predators vs. Edmonton Oilers Game Preview: Draisaitl and Edmonton take on Nashville

Nashville Predators (27-14-3, second in the Central) vs. Edmonton Oilers (20-16-2, sixth in the Pacific)

Edmonton, Alberta; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Leon Draisaitl leads Edmonton into a matchup against Nashville. He’s first in the league with 59 points, scoring 29 goals and recording 30 assists.

The Oilers are 16-6-0 against Western Conference opponents. Edmonton is first in the Western Conference with 5.8 assists per game, led by Connor McDavid averaging 1.0.

The Predators are 18-7-1 in Western Conference play. Nashville is seventh in the Western Conference averaging 3.1 goals per game, led by Filip Forsberg with 21.

In their last meeting on Nov. 3, Edmonton won 5-2. Draisaitl scored a team-high two goals for the Oilers in the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Draisaitl has 59 total points for the Oilers, 29 goals and 30 assists. McDavid has 10 points over the last 10 games for Edmonton.

Forsberg leads the Predators with 21 goals and has 34 points. Roman Josi has 11 assists over the last 10 games for Nashville.

LAST 10 GAMES: Oilers: 3-5-2, averaging 2.9 goals, 5.3 assists, 3.1 penalties and 6.5 penalty minutes while giving up 3.9 goals per game with an .873 save percentage.

Predators: 6-3-1, averaging 3.4 goals, 5.7 assists, 5.7 penalties and 15.4 penalty minutes while giving up 2.8 goals per game with a .920 save percentage.

INJURIES: Oilers: Ilya Konovalov: out (covid-19), Kyle Turris: out (covid-19), Zach Hyman: out (covid-19).

Predators: Thomas Novak: out (health protocols), Dante Fabbro: out (upper body), Eeli Tolvanen: out (health and safety protocols).