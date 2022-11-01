 Skip to Content
How to Watch Nashville Predators vs. Edmonton Oilers Game Live Online on November 1, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

Jason Gurwin

On Tuesday, November 1, 2022 at 9:00 PM EDT, the Edmonton Oilers face the Nashville Predators. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports South and Fox Sports South, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Edmonton Oilers vs. Nashville Predators

How to Watch the Predators vs. Oilers Game Tonight

In Nashville, the game is streaming on Bally Sports South, which is available with DIRECTV STREAM. It’s also available on Bally Sports+.

Nashville Predators vs. Edmonton Oilers Game Preview: Edmonton hosts Nashville following Hyman’s 2-goal showing

Nashville Predators (3-5-1, sixth in the Central Division) vs. Edmonton Oilers (6-3-0, second in the Pacific Division)

Edmonton, Alberta; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Edmonton Oilers host the Nashville Predators after Zach Hyman’s two-goal game against the Calgary Flames in the Oilers’ 3-2 win.

Edmonton went 49-27-6 overall and 32-14-3 at home last season. The Oilers averaged 3.5 goals on 34.0 shots per game last season.

Nashville went 45-30-7 overall and 20-17-6 on the road a season ago. The Predators scored 63 power-play goals last season on 258 chances for a 24.4% success rate.

INJURIES: Oilers: Tyler Benson: out (knee), Vincent Desharnais: out (wrist), Raphael Lavoie: out (undisclosed), Oscar Klefbom: out (shoulder), Mike Smith: out (undisclosed).

Predators: Mark Borowiecki: day to day (upper body).

Can you stream Edmonton Oilers vs. Nashville Predators on ESPN+?

If you live outside of Nashville, you can stream Edmonton Oilers vs. Nashville Predators, and every out-of-market NHL game with NHL Power Play on ESPN+. To watch the game, all you need is a subscription to ESPN+, or The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

