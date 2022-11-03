How to Watch New Jersey Devils vs. Edmonton Oilers Game Live Online on November 3, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Thursday, November 3, 2022 at 9:00 PM EDT, the Edmonton Oilers face the New Jersey Devils. The game is airing exclusively on MSG, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Edmonton Oilers vs. New Jersey Devils

When: Thursday, November 3, 2022 at 9:00 PM EDT

TV: MSG

In New York, the game is streaming on MSG, which is available with DIRECTV STREAM. It’s also available on fuboTV.

Can you stream Edmonton Oilers vs. New Jersey Devils on ESPN+?

If you live outside of New York, you can stream Edmonton Oilers vs. New Jersey Devils, and every out-of-market NHL game with NHL Power Play on ESPN+. To watch the game, all you need is a subscription to ESPN+, or The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM and fuboTV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

New Jersey Devils vs. Edmonton Oilers Game Preview: Oilers take on the Devils following Kane's hat trick

New Jersey Devils (6-3-0, first in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Edmonton Oilers (6-3-0, second in the Pacific Division)

Edmonton, Alberta; Thursday, 9 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Edmonton Oilers host the New Jersey Devils after Evander Kane recorded a hat trick in the Oilers’ 7-4 win over the Nashville Predators.

Edmonton had a 49-27-6 record overall and a 32-14-3 record at home last season. The Oilers scored 285 total goals last season, with 60 power-play goals and 11 shorthanded goals.

New Jersey went 27-46-9 overall and 11-26-4 on the road last season. The Devils had a 15.1% power play success rate last season, scoring 34 goals on 225 chances.

INJURIES: Oilers: Tyler Benson: out (knee), Vincent Desharnais: out (wrist), Raphael Lavoie: out (undisclosed), Oscar Klefbom: out (shoulder), Mike Smith: out (undisclosed).

Devils: Ondrej Palat: out (groin), Jonathan Bernier: out (hip), Mackenzie Blackwood: day to day (upper-body).