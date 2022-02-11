How to Watch New York Islanders vs. Edmonton Oilers Game Live Online on February 11, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Friday, February 11, 2022 at 9:00 PM EST, the Edmonton Oilers face the New York Islanders. The game is airing exclusively on MSG+, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Edmonton Oilers vs. New York Islanders

When: Friday, February 11, 2022 at 9:00 PM EST

TV: MSG+

Can you stream Edmonton Oilers vs. New York Islanders on ESPN+?

New York Islanders vs. Edmonton Oilers Game Preview: Draisaitl, Oilers to host the Islanders

New York Islanders (17-17-6, sixth in the Metropolitan) vs. Edmonton Oilers (23-18-3, fifth in the Pacific)

Edmonton, Alberta; Friday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Leon Draisaitl and Edmonton take on New York. Draisaitl is first in the NHL with 64 points, scoring 33 goals and recording 31 assists.

The Oilers are 12-10-0 at home. Edmonton is ninth in the league averaging 5.7 assists per game, led by Cooper Marody with 1.0.

The Islanders are 8-7-3 on the road. New York averages 9.5 penalty minutes per game, the seventh-most in the Eastern Conference. Zdeno Chara leads the team serving 66 total minutes.

In their last meeting on Jan. 1, New York won 3-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Draisaitl leads the Oilers with 64 points, scoring 33 goals and collecting 31 assists. Connor McDavid has four goals and four assists over the last 10 games for Edmonton.

Mathew Barzal leads the Islanders with 29 points, scoring 11 goals and registering 18 assists. Brock Nelson has 10 points over the last 10 games for New York.

LAST 10 GAMES: Oilers: 5-4-1, averaging 2.9 goals, 5.3 assists, three penalties and 6.6 penalty minutes while giving up 3.4 goals per game with an .885 save percentage.

Islanders: 6-4-0, averaging 3.1 goals, 5.6 assists, 2.7 penalties and 6.3 penalty minutes while giving up 2.2 goals per game with a .916 save percentage.

INJURIES: Oilers: Duncan Keith: day to day (upper body), Kyle Turris: out (covid-19), Mikko Koskinen: out (health protocols).

Islanders: Sebastian Aho: out (covid-19).