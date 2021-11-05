How to Watch New York Rangers vs. Edmonton Oilers Game Live Online on November 5, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

On Friday, November 5, 2021 at 9:30 PM EDT, the Edmonton Oilers face the New York Rangers. The game is airing exclusively on MSG+, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Edmonton Oilers vs. New York Rangers

When: Friday, November 5, 2021 at 9:30 PM EDT

TV: MSG+

New York Rangers vs. Edmonton Oilers Game Preview: Edmonton takes on New York, looks for 4th straight victory

By The Associated Press

New York Rangers (6-2-2, second in the Metropolitan) vs. Edmonton Oilers (8-1-0, first in the Pacific)

Edmonton, Alberta; Friday, 9 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Oilers -156, Rangers +130; over/under is 6

BOTTOM LINE: Edmonton looks to keep its three-game win streak alive when the Oilers take on New York.

Edmonton went 35-19-2 overall during the 2020-21 season while going 16-12-0 at home. The Oilers scored 183 total goals last season while collecting 315 assists.

New York went 27-23-6 overall and 13-12-3 on the road in the 2020-21 season. The Rangers scored 176 total goals last season, 37 on power plays and eight shorthanded.

The teams match up Friday for the first time this season.

INJURIES: Oilers: None listed.

Rangers: None listed.